Itzulia Women 2025

Stage 3: Demi Vollering wins stage 3 and claims overall race victory



Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) won the Itzulia Women with a solo victory on the final stage around Donostia. The 2022 and 2024 winner attacked on the Mendizorrotz climb and soloed to the finish to win the stage, 55 seconds ahead of Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit) and Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal)



Stage 2: Mischa Bredewold makes it two-for-two with stage 2 sprint win



Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) repeated her success from stage 1, sprinting to victory on stage 2 while wearing the yellow jersey. Liane Lippert (Movistar) finished second while Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) took third place.



Stage 1: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 1 sprint as Van der Breggen crashes in final kilometres



Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won the opening stage of the Itzulia Women, continuing the team's incredible dominance of the Basque race.

SD Worx-Protime have now won consecutive stages since Itzulia Women was created in 2022.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Itzulia Women overview Date May 16-18, 2025 Start location Zumarraga Finish location Donostia Distance 377,1 km Category Women’s WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Itzulia Women (After race, Winner) Demi Vollering

Itzulia Women Contenders

Defending champion Demi Vollering has proven she is just as formidable a rival with her new FDJ-SUEZ team by rolling onto Itzulia Women fresh from winning La Vuelta Femenina. Last year after her efforts to claim victory at the opening Grand Tour she continued on the same way at Itzulia Women, and Vuelta a Burgos Feminas, so there is little doubt she is capable of continuing the roll. Still many teams and riders will be out to see if they can stop history repeating.

For a start there is SD Worx Protime with the returning Anna van der Breggen, who stood on the Vuelta Femenina podium alongside Vollering and although she hasn't raced Itzulia Women, the race having started after her period of retirement, she knows what it takes to claim the top step at a Spanish stage race, having claimed the overall victory at Vuelta a Burgos in her last appearance at the event in 2021.



Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) will be lining up for her debut at Itzulia after a strong showing at the seven-stage Vuelta Femenina, having delivered eighth overall, and then there is Movistar's Mareille Meijering who was riding in support of second-placed Marlen Reusser at Vuelta Femenina but was still a solid 14th. Mavi García (Jayco-AlUla) will be looking to make an impact on home soil, perhaps hoping for at least one more position up on the overall rankings after having just missed the podium last year.



Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto will be lining up with Cecilie Uttrup-Ludwig who returned to the action after her Classics block at Navarra on Wednesday, and Antonia Niedermaier, who last year finished sixth overall at both the Giro d'Italia Women and the Tour de Suisse. Gaia Realini is also back in the fray for Lidl-Trek, who have Shirin van Anrooij as a card too. However Van Anrooij is still on the build back from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery.

Itzulia Women 2025 route

The 2025 Itzulia Women route will ensure that the racing is charged straight away with the longest day of racing with the most altitude gain opening up the three-day event. the 148.5km from Zumarrage to Agurain has three categorised climbs but ends with a flat finish.



The 116km stage 2 from Ugao-Miraballes to Igorre has four categorised climbs – one cat. 2 and three cat. 3 – the last peaking 36km before the line but then two bonus sprints also unfold, giving the overall contenders a chance to knock back some extra seconds.

The 112.6km stage 3 starting and finishing in Donostia mirrors the San Sebastián Classic, including the Jaizkibel climb from Lezo and then heading to the climb to Mendizorrotz from Orio before descending in the Donostia finish line. It is here that the final winner will be crowned after 377.1km of racing with ten classified mountain passes.

Itzulia Women start list

