Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 8, 2023 Start location Quebec City, Canada Finish location Quebec City, Canada Distance 201.6km Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2022 Previous winner Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën Team) 2023 winner Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny)

Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as race winner of the 2023 GP de Quebec (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec overview

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) emerged victorious in the 2023 edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, taking the first WorldTour win of his young career.

The 21-year-old beat Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) and Michael Matthews to take out the race, which along with the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, are the only two WorldTour races held in North America.

Last year, Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) claimed a solo victory after attacking in the final lap and holding off the charging field to take the win ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Michael Matthews sprinted to the win, after passing the late break before the line and claimed back-to-back victories in Quebec. Joining Matthews (2019, 2018) as two-time winners are Peter Sagan (2017, 2016) and Simon Gerrans (2014, 2012).

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec route

Image 1 of 1 Route of the 2023 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec)

Organizers stayed true to their traditional 201.6km route, delivering a total of 2976 metres of climbing over 16 laps of a hilly 12.6km circuit that starts and finishes on the Grande Allée in the charming 400-year-old, walled-in Quebec City.

Each circuit features several short but steep climbs, first on Rue de la Montagne (375m at 10%), then the Côte de la Potasse/Des Glacis (420m at 9%) skirting around the iconic Chateau Frontenac, and finally up the Montée de la Fabrique/Des Jardins (190m at 7%) before looping around toward the uphill drag of more than 1 kilometre to the finish line.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start time Finish time September 8, 2023 11:00 EST 16:15 EST

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec teams