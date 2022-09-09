Benoit Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
AG2R Citroën rider holds off charging field to take win ahead of Michael Matthews in second and Biniam Girmay in third
Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) captured a spectacular solo victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. Inside the Old Quebec City walls, the Frenchman held off a charging peloton to take the win by four seconds ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Benoit Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de QuébecAG2R Citroën rider holds off charging field to take win ahead of Michael Matthews in second and Biniam Girmay in third
-
Brown outsprints Chabbey to win Ceratizit Challenge stage 3 at Aguilar de CampooAnnemiek van Vleuten maintains overall race lead
-
'It might go in any direction' - Remco Evenepoel looks ahead to Vuelta's final mountain testTwo days from Madrid, Belgian on brink of overall victory
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Vuelta a España after stage 19Evenepoel remains in red after Pedersen takes mass sprint win in Talavera de la Reina