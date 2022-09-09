Benoit Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

Image 1 of 20 Benoît Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Benoît Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Benoît Cosnefroy claims solo victory at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Antoine Duchesne, Wout Van Aert, Greg Van Avermaet, Hugo Houle, Peter Sagan, Guillaume Boivin at the start of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 A general view of the peloton passing through Quebec City at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20 Damiano Caruso, Stan Van Tricht, Hugo Toumire, Sebastien Grignard, Carson Miles at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 20

Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) captured a spectacular solo victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. Inside the Old Quebec City walls, the Frenchman held off a charging peloton to take the win by four seconds ahead of Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

More to follow...

