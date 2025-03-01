Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck grimaces with determination at finish line in Harelbeke for the win at E3 Saxo Classic

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date March 28, 2025 Length 208.6 kilometres Start location Harelbeke Finish location Harelbeke Start time 12:45 CET Finish time 17:30 CET Category Men's WorldTour Previous winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) goes back-to-back with another solo victory at 2025 E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel decimates peloton across Flemish cobbles for repeat victory at E3 Saxo Classic / How it unfolded

For a second year in a row, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) grabbed the spotlight at E3 Saxo Classic and rode to a solo victory into Harelbeke. The Dutchman struck out over the Oude Kwaremont, 40km from the finish, and accelerated away from four riders who had been at the front with him. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) finished 1:07 back for second and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) splashed in the rain 2:05 back for third. It was a rough start for Van der Poel, as he and other favourites were caught behind a crash in the opening 10km that caused a ripple of splits among the peloton.

E3 Saxo Classic route

The 2025 E3 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 208.6 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.

See the full E3 Saxo Classic route.

E3 Saxo Classic start list

E3 Saxo Classic teams

