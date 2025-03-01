E3 Saxo Classic 2025

Race-homes
By published
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck grimaces with determination at finish line in Harelbeke for the win at E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date

March 28, 2025

Length

208.6 kilometres

Start location

Harelbeke

Finish location

Harelbeke

Start time

12:45 CET

Finish time

17:30 CET

Category

Men's WorldTour

Previous winner

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes in the breakaway during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) goes back-to-back with another solo victory at 2025 E3 Saxo Classic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel decimates peloton across Flemish cobbles for repeat victory at E3 Saxo Classic / How it unfolded

For a second year in a row, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) grabbed the spotlight at E3 Saxo Classic and rode to a solo victory into Harelbeke. The Dutchman struck out over the Oude Kwaremont, 40km from the finish, and accelerated away from four riders who had been at the front with him. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) finished 1:07 back for second and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) splashed in the rain 2:05 back for third. It was a rough start for Van der Poel, as he and other favourites were caught behind a crash in the opening 10km that caused a ripple of splits among the peloton.

E3 Saxo Classic route

The 2025 E3 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 208.6 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.

See the full E3 Saxo Classic route.

E3 Saxo Classic start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

E3 Saxo Classic teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkea-B&B Hotels
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
  • EF Education - EasyPost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • INEOS Grenadiers
  • Intermarché - Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team Jayco AlUla
  • Team Picnic PostNL
  • Team Visma | Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • XDS Astana Team
  • Lotto
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Israel-PremierTech
  • Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
  • Teal Flanders-Baloise
  • Totalenergies
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.