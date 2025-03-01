E3 Saxo Classic 2025
E3 Saxo Classic 2025 overview
Date
March 28, 2025
Length
208.6 kilometres
Start location
Harelbeke
Finish location
Harelbeke
Start time
12:45 CET
Finish time
17:30 CET
Category
Men's WorldTour
Previous winner
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Mathieu van der Poel decimates peloton across Flemish cobbles for repeat victory at E3 Saxo Classic / How it unfolded
For a second year in a row, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) grabbed the spotlight at E3 Saxo Classic and rode to a solo victory into Harelbeke. The Dutchman struck out over the Oude Kwaremont, 40km from the finish, and accelerated away from four riders who had been at the front with him. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) finished 1:07 back for second and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) splashed in the rain 2:05 back for third. It was a rough start for Van der Poel, as he and other favourites were caught behind a crash in the opening 10km that caused a ripple of splits among the peloton.
E3 Saxo Classic route
The 2025 E3 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 208.6 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.
See the full E3 Saxo Classic route.
E3 Saxo Classic start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
E3 Saxo Classic teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Picnic PostNL
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Israel-PremierTech
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Teal Flanders-Baloise
- Totalenergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
