E3 Saxo Classic 2025 route

Swipe to scroll horizontally E3 Saxo Bank Classic route summary Distance 208.6km Start Harelbeke Finish Harelbeke Start time 12:45 CET Finish time 17:30 CET

The course for the 2025 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 208.6 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.

The route heads east through Oudenaarde into the Flemish Ardennes, including the key Tour of Flanders climbs, the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont in the final 50km with the Tiegemberg the last climb inside 21km to go.

E3 Saxo Classic climbs