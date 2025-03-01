E3 Saxo Classic 2025 route
Route for the 208.6 km one-day Classic
|Distance
|208.6km
|Start
|Harelbeke
|Finish
|Harelbeke
|Start time
|12:45 CET
|Finish time
|17:30 CET
The course for the 2025 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 208.6 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.
The route heads east through Oudenaarde into the Flemish Ardennes, including the key Tour of Flanders climbs, the Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont in the final 50km with the Tiegemberg the last climb inside 21km to go.
E3 Saxo Classic climbs
- Katteberg (750m, 6% average, maximum 11% grade), km. 31 (177.6km to go)
- La Houppe (1880m, 4.8% avg., 10% max), km. 90.7 (117.9)
- Kanarieberg (1050m, 7.7% avg, 14% max) km. 96.9 (111.7)
- Oude Kruisberg (800m, 4.8% ave. 9% max) km 104.1 (104.5)
- Knokteberg (1260m, 7% avg, 13% max) km 111.9 (96.7)
- Hotondberg (1200m (4% avg, 8% max) km 115.8 (92.8)
- Kortekeer (1000m, 6.4% avg, 17% max) km 122.9 (85.7)
- Taaienberg (700m, 6.3% avg, 16% max) km 127.6 (81)
- Berg ten Stene (1300m, 5.2% avg, 9% max) km 135.6 (73)
- Boigneberg (1000m, 5.2%, 12.3% max) km. 140.8 (67.8)
- Eikenberg (1250m, 6.2% avg, 10% max) km. 145.2 (63.4)
- Stationberg (700m, 3.2% avg, 10% max) km 150.6 (58)
- Kapelberg (750m, 7.1% avg., 14% max) km. 161.5 (47.1)
- Paterberg (400m, 12.9% avg, 20.3% max) km. 165.6 (43)
- Oude Kwaremont (2200m, 4% avg, 11.6% max) km. 168.4 (40.2)
- Karnemelkbeekstraat (1530m, 4.9% avg, 18% max) km. 176.2 (32.4)
- Tiegemberg (750m, 5.6% avg, 9% max) km. 188 (20.6)
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
E3 Saxo Bank Classic winners 1958-2024Champions 1958-2024
-
Top teams shift blame after failed bluff backfires in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women'It’s not up to us' dominating feeling in peloton after off-season transfers
-
Riders had already raced the same roundabout twice in the circuit raceRiders had already raced the same roundabout twice in the circuit race
-
Tour du Rwanda: Nahom Zeray climbs to stage 6 victory in KigaliEritrean wins ahead of Lotto's Milan Donie and teammate Henok Mulubrhan