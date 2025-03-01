E3 Saxo Classic 2025 route

Route for the 208.6 km one-day Classic

Route of the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic
E3 Saxo Bank Classic route summary
Distance208.6km
StartHarelbeke
FinishHarelbeke
Start time12:45 CET
Finish time17:30 CET

The course for the 2025 Saxo Classic includes 17 'bergs' and several sections of cobblestone roads across the 208.6 kilometre route from Harelbeke and back.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

