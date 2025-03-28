E3 Saxo Classic - LIVE

Refresh

It could be that Van der Poel and Van Aert simply have to throw in the towel. Their deficit is up to 3 minutes.

These are some developments, that could make this a wildly unpredictable race.

It also transpires that Van der Poel was caught out too, and is in the Van Aert group!

170KM TO GO Still no sign of the gap between the two groups coming down yet. The pace is really on, with 40km completed already in just 45 minutes.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the peloton, being led by Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe. They're not allowing the Van Aert group to come back.

This could already be potentially fatal news for Van Aert’s hopes of winning this race, as that group is still over 2 minutes adrift.

It seems Van Aert is one of the riders caught out in the split, and stuck in the group behind!

They're over the Katteberg. This one's isolated from the others on the route, and the rest of the bergs will be tackled later in the race in closer succession.

KATTEBERG Time for the first cobbled climb of the race, the Katteberg.

Oliver Knight of Cofidis did have a small lead at the front of the race, but has been brought back.

180KM TO GO Now the gap between the two groups has grown again, to over two minutes. It could be that the race doesn't come back together.

The gap between the two groups has come down, to about 1 minute.

190KM TO GO There's also a substantial gap between the two groups, of about 1-30.

There’s been a split in the peloton.

The aforementioned crash was brutal for Soudal-QuickStep - all three of their riders involved have abandoned.

Jannik Steimle briefly had a small lead, but he's now been brought back by the peloton, that remains together.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's the aftermath of that incident, with Gelders sat on the ground.

There’s been a crash in the peloton. Three Soudal QuickStep riders were involved - Gil Gelders, Jordi Warlop and Dries Van Gestel. Picnic PostNL’s Kevin Vermaerke was also down.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The scene at the start - grey, but not rainy.

200KM TO GO We've been racing for nearly 10km now but still no sign of a break forming.

We're a few kilometres into the race and no break has gone clear yet.

The first thing to report is that, contrary to weather forecasts, it’s not raining - at least for now.

209KM TO GO And they're off!

Van der Poel, Van Aert are in the neutralised one with the rest of the field, and will be racing properly imminently.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The other leading contender for the win today is Wout van Aert, who won here in both 2023 and 2022. The Belgian's form has not been at the level of Van der Poel’s this year, but we can expect him to be improved as he returns following several weeks off racing to train.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The stand out favourite for the win today is Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman triumphed here last year, just as he did at almost every cobbled classic he raced last Sprint, and already has two wins out of two in his first classics appearances of this spring - including last weekend's sensational Milan-San Remo.

Yet this race is no mere warm up to the Tour of Flanders, but one of great prestige on its own terms. Aside from Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and possibly Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it’s the biggest men’s classic of the season so far.

The E3 Saxo Classic is also ideal preparation for the Tour of Flanders. It’s like a mini version of that race, not quite as long, but taking in many of the same bergs - including, most pertinent of all, the now famous Oude Kwaremont / Paterberg double.

This is the day where anticipation for the Tour of Flanders really hots up. Whereas the focus in the spring classics up until now had mostly been in Italy for Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche, now the attention turns to Belgium, as most of the top contenders for the Ronde face off on the cobblestones.