E3 Saxo Classic - LIVE

By last updated

The peloton tackles 208km in Harelbeke

Route of the 2025 E3 Saxo Bank Classic

(Image credit: E3 Saxo Bank Classic)

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 - Everything you need to know

E3 Saxo Classic 2025 route

Jump to:
Refresh

It could be that Van der Poel and Van Aert simply have to throw in the towel. Their deficit is up to 3 minutes.

These are some developments, that could make this a wildly unpredictable race.

It also transpires that Van der Poel was caught out too, and is in the Van Aert group!

170KM TO GO

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Sam Welsford of Australia and Team Red Bull BORA hansgrohe leads the peloton during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This could already be potentially fatal news for Van Aert’s hopes of winning this race, as that group is still over 2 minutes adrift. 

It seems Van Aert is one of the riders caught out in the split, and stuck in the group behind!

They're over the Katteberg. This one's isolated from the others on the route, and the rest of the bergs will be tackled later in the race in closer succession.

KATTEBERG

Oliver Knight of Cofidis did have a small lead at the front of the race, but has been brought back.

180KM TO GO

The gap between the two groups has come down, to about 1 minute.

190KM TO GO

There’s been a split in the peloton.

The aforementioned crash was brutal for Soudal-QuickStep - all three of their riders involved have abandoned.

Jannik Steimle briefly had a small lead, but he's now been brought back by the peloton, that remains together. 

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Gil Gelders of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep reacts after after crash during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s been a crash in the peloton. Three Soudal QuickStep riders were involved - Gil Gelders, Jordi Warlop and Dries Van Gestel. Picnic PostNL’s Kevin Vermaerke was also down.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

200KM TO GO

We're a few kilometres into the race and no break has gone clear yet.

The first thing to report is that, contrary to weather forecasts, it’s not raining - at least for now.

209KM TO GO

Van der Poel, Van Aert are in the neutralised one with the rest of the field, and will be racing properly imminently.

Belgian Wout van Aert of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the 'E3 Saxo Bank Classic' one day cycling race, 208,8 km from and to Harelbeke, on Friday 28 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 22 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 67th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2024 a 2076km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 22 2024 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet this race is no mere warm up to the Tour of Flanders, but one of great prestige on its own terms. Aside from Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and possibly Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it’s the biggest men’s classic of the season so far.

The E3 Saxo Classic is also ideal preparation for the Tour of Flanders. It’s like a mini version of that race, not quite as long, but taking in many of the same bergs - including, most pertinent of all, the now famous Oude Kwaremont / Paterberg double.

This is the day where anticipation for the Tour of Flanders really hots up. Whereas the focus in the spring classics up until now had mostly been in Italy for Milan-San Remo and Strade Bianche, now the attention turns to Belgium, as most of the top contenders for the Ronde face off on the cobblestones.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 E3 Saxo Classic!

More live reports
MONSERRAT SPAIN MARCH 27 LR Johannes StauneMittet of Norway and Team Decathlon AG2R and Georg Steinhauser of Germany and Team EF Education EasyPost compete in the breakaway with the Montserrat in the background during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 4 a 1887km stage from Sant Vicenc de Castellet to Montserrat Millenari 725m UCIWT on March 27 2025 in Montserrat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Catalunya stage 5 Live - Final opportunity of the sprinters

As it happened: Lorena Wiebes takes 99th career victory in Brugge - De Panne
Van rysel rcr-f

I spent 20 hours testing the new Van Rysel RCR-F and it’s better than anything else the brand has produced, but it’s got one big flaw
See more latest

Latest on Cyclingnews