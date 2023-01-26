Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview Date March 29, 2023 Start location Waregem Finish location Waregem Distance 114.9 km Category Pro Series Previous edition Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women's winner Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) wins the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

SD Worx dominated the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women's race, with Demi Vollering escaping late in the race to claim the win, countering off a move from teammate Marlen Reusser, who launched an attack before some key cobbled sectors and pulled away a four-rider group.

The 11th edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen Women will take place in Belgium on March 29, 2023. The women's race is now at Pro level and has been held on the same mid-week date as the men's race since it was introduced in 2012 by organisers Flanders Classics.

Amy Pieters has amassed the most victories with three consecutive top placings across 2014, 2015 and 2016. The last winner was Italian Chiara Consonni for Continental-level Valcar-Travel & Service, who took the sprint ahead of Julie De Wilde (Plantur Pura) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM).

The peloton typically encounters strong headwinds along the decisive ascents on the road to Waregem. The route is usually 120-130km in distance and serves as a tune-up for the Tour of Flanders, four days later.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Dwars door Vlaanderen Women with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023 route

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2023 map and elevation profile (Image credit: Dwars door Vlaanderen)

The 2023 course for Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women will begin and end in Waregem with eight hills, which included the Nokereberg, and seven cobbled sections.

The first climb in the hilly zone between Oudenaarde and Ronse is the Volkegemberg, which is new. Other climbs include Berg Ten Houte, Kanariegerg, Knoktegerg-Trieu, Hotond and Ladeuze before reaching the Nokerebert and Nokere climb.

A few kilometres before the local circuit, the peloton will face the cobbles of Huisepontweg, then the Herlegemstraat twice before the finish. Like last year, the local circuit in Waregem has been included in the men’s and women’s races with the finish line on Verbindingsweg, but the local rounds will be ridden in the reverse direction.

Start list

