Consonni wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Women
By Kirsten Frattini published
Italian beats De Wilde and Chabbey in sprint after Trek-Segafredo dominance
Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) took one of the biggest wins of her career at Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Italian sprinted to the win ahead of Julie de Wilde (Plantur Pura) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM).
It was a chaotic final through the narrow twist and turns en route to Waregem. Time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) launched multiple attacks to try and split the reduced field that was primarily held together by the efforts of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the closing kilometres.
A bunch sprint ensued out of the last corner with Consonni, who launched off the of Marie Le Net's (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) wheel, was the fastest up the right-hand side of the road, crossing the line first from a reduced group of riders.
"At Gent-Wevelgem I didn’t feel great but I’m happy now. My big goal of the season is Paris-Roubaix and I’m working towards that. I didn’t think I’d won today because it was a super hard race," Consonni said in a post-race interview, dedicating the victory to her grandmother.
"I’d like to dedicate this win to my grandmother who is in hospital and is not too well. She’s always supported me and I love here.
"Detailing the sprint, Consonni said she knew the straightaway following the last corner was long and decided to start her sprint with 200 metres to go.
"As soon as I saw the 200 metre mark, I started my sprint. I got passed the rider from FDJ and won it," she said. "I have to thank my teammates who worked for me and protected me. They’re mostly climbers but worked hard for me, as did the staff. Thanks to everyone at the team."
How it unfolded
Dwars door Vlaanderen, largely viewed as the warm-up to Sunday's Tour of Flanders, offered the women's field a 120km race that started and finished in Waregem, and included 10 climbs: Nieuwe Kwaremont, Hotond, Kortekeer, Berg Ten Houte, Kanarieberg, Knokteberg - Trieu, Hotond, Ladeuze and the final two over the Nokereberg and Holstraat.
Following the ascent of the Berg Ten Houte with 67km to go, there was a split off the front of the field and the lead group included Jelena Erić (Movistar), Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM), Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM), Georgia Baker (Team BikeExchange-Jayco Women), BikeExchange-Jayco), Liane Lippert (Team DSM), Maaike Boogaard (UAE Team ADQ), Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X), Julie de Wilde (Plantur-Pura) and Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar-Travel & Service).
They held a slim 30 seconds on the main field but the groups merged back together during the next few kilometres.
Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was the next to launch an attacked with 62km to go after the Kanarieberg and went solo. Several attempts to bridge across with counter attacks by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segaredo), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM), but those attacks were neutralised by the reduced main field, and Chapman held onto her lead.
Baker and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) bridged across to Chapman after the Ladeuze ascent, but the field soon reeled in the three riders.
Foortje Mackaij (Team DSM) was the next to counter attack and cleared the field. Despite her earlier efforts off the front, Chapman had enough power left to bridge over to Mackaij, and the pair built their lead out to 30 seconds ahead of the Nokereberg.
A six-rider chase group briefly emerge behind the escapees that included Brand, Longo Borghini, Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Lippert and Hannah Barnes (Uno-X), but the chasing field was back together inside 15km to go, at 25 seconds behind the two breakaway riders.
Van Dijk attacked and split the field over the Herlegemstraat cobbles that reduced the gap to Chapman and Mackaij to just 15 seconds. Her teammate Longo Borghini was the next to go and she created a small lead on the field inside the last 10km, racing wide through a corner and briefly riding off road in her effort to stay away.
The peloton, led by van Vleuten ahead of the Holstraat, caught Longo Borghini along with the breakaway riders Chapman and Mackaij, with 8km to the finish line. Although Lippert attacked over the Holstraat, the final climb of the day, it wasn't enough to create a gap.
Van Dijk tried to split the field again with 6km to go without success as van Vleuten set the pace on the run-in to Waregem.
Van Dijk made one last attack with 2km to go with Bastianelli and van Vleuten stuck to her wheel. The time trial world champion continued to lead the small group into the final kilometre as the field set up for a bunch sprint with Consonni claiming the victory.
"On the climb, on the last section of cobbles, Trek were so strong, that I stayed back but made sure I was in the front group. Then in the finish I did my best and knew I was good in the sprint," Consonni said of the final.
"There was a lot of attacks in the last kilometres by Van Dijk and the Canyon team because they didn’t want a sprint finish. I stayed in the front group and tried follow the attacks, then I just did a good sprint."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3:19:15
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|5
|Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|7
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|8
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|9
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|10
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|12
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|13
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing Xstra
|14
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
|15
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
|16
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women
|17
|Julia Borgström (Swe) AG Insurance-NXTG
|18
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM Women
|19
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|22
|Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|23
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|24
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
|25
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
|26
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
|27
|Sara Poidevin (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|28
|Olivia Baril (Can) Valcar-Travel & Service
|29
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Cofidis Women Team
|31
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
|32
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|33
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
|34
|Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
|35
|Christine Majerus (Lux) SD Worx
|36
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|37
|Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|38
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
|39
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00:06
|40
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|41
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:09
|42
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:12
|43
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|44
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx
|0:00:14
|45
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|0:00:15
|46
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx
|47
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women
|48
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:00:41
|49
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|0:05:15
|50
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
|51
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) UAE Team ADQ
|52
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Kaia Schmid (USA) Human Powered Health Women
|54
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|55
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|57
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-NXTG
|59
|Lone Meertens (Bel) AG Insurance-NXTG
|60
|Mareille Meijering (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|61
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
|62
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
|63
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Julie Leth (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|65
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|66
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|67
|Tanja Erath (Ger) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|68
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|69
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|70
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|71
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|73
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Plantur-Pura
|74
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|75
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women
|76
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|78
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|79
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing Xstra
|80
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|DNF
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Human Powered Health Women
|DNF
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
|DNF
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
|DNF
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|DNF
|Justine Ghekiere (Bel) Plantur-Pura
|DNF
|Clara Honsinger (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|DNF
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
|DNF
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned) AG Insurance-NXTG
|DNF
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
|DNF
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eluned King (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
|DNF
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Le Col Wahoo
|DNF
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Anne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Danique Braam (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Georgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|DNF
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Wilma Olausson (Swe) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|DNF
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Valentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Cofidis Women Team
|DNF
|Kristyna Burlová (Cze) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Katrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Eefje Brandt (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Maria Martins (Por) Le Col Wahoo
|DNF
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|DNF
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) AG Insurance-NXTG
|DNF
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) AG Insurance-NXTG
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Hannah Buch (Ger) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|DNF
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|DNF
|Diana Klimova (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|DNF
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|DNF
|Megan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM Women
|DNF
|Rebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
|DNF
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
|DNF
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|DNF
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elisa Serné (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Willemijn Prins (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|DNF
|Linda Zanetti (Swi) UAE Team ADQ
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
|DNF
|Léa Stern (Swi) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
|DNS
|Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health Women
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best cycling computers for all your route mapping and data tracking needsBike computers that brave the elements while tracking your data, showing your route, and giving you the info you need while riding
-
Consonni wins Dwars door Vlaanderen WomenItalian beats De Wilde and Chabbey in sprint after Trek-Segafredo dominance
-
American Classic redesigns its road and gravel tyresThe updated range includes hookless rim compatibility, faster rolling, and improved puncture protection
-
Best bike travel cases: Bags, boxes and cases for flying with your bikeThe best bike travel cases and the best bike travel bags to protect your pride and joy from heavy-handed baggage handlers