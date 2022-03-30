Consonni wins Dwars door Vlaanderen Women

By published

Italian beats De Wilde and Chabbey in sprint after Trek-Segafredo dominance

Image 1 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Chiara Consonni of Italy and Valcar Travel Service Team celebrates winning ahead of Julie De Wilde of Belgium and PlanturPura Team Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM and Marta Bastianelli of Italy and UAE Team Adq during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chiara Consonni of Valcar - Travel & Service Team wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 16

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 - 5th Edition - Consonni Chiara (ITA - Valcar Travel Service) Waregem - Waregem 120 km - 30/03/2022 - - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

First victory of season for Chiara Consonni (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 3 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Chiara Consonni of Italy R celebrates the victory with her teammate Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Valcar Travel Service Team L after the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chiara Consonni celebrates her third podium of the season, this on a victory (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 LR Georgia Baker of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Shari Bossuyt of Belgium and Canyon SRAM Racing Team and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lead riders on the final climb headed to finish in Waregem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 16

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 - 5th Edition - Waregem - Waregem 120 km - 30/03/2022 - - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Peloton is split on the road (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 6 of 16

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 - 5th Edition - Champan Brodie (AUS - FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitanie Futuroscope) Waregem - Waregem 120 km - 30/03/2022 - - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Brodie Chapman of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope was out front for 50km (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 7 of 16

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2022 - 5th Edition - Champan Brodie (AUS - FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitanie Futuroscope) Mackaij Floortje (NED - Team DSM) Waregem - Waregem 120 km - 30/03/2022 - - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Brodie Chapman of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope in breakaway with Floortje Mackaij of Team DSM, but the pair caught with 8.9km to go (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Image 8 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 A general view of Georgia Baker of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Brodie Chapman of Australia and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope and Juliette Labous of France and Team DSM compete in the breakaway during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Georgia Baker of Team BikeExchange - Jayco, Brodie Chapman of FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope and Juliette Labous of Team DSM compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Pfeiffer Georgi of United Kingdom and Team DSM attacks during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM attacks (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team competes in the breakaway during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten of Movistar Team during 120km race (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 A general view of Jelena Eric of Serbia and Movistar Team Georgia Baker of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco and Amber Kraak of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team attack in the peloton during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

On the attack are Jelena Eric of Movistar Team, Georgia Baker of Team BikeExchange Jayco and Amber Kraak of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Ellen Van Dijk of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo reacts after cross the finishing line during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Multiple attacks were made by European Champion Ellen Van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) but she did not factor in sprint finish (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo reacts after cross the finishing line during the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) finishes in 43rd position, 12 seconds behind the winner (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 LR Julie De Wilde of Belgium and PlanturPura Team on second place race winner Chiara Consonni of Italy and Valcar Travel Service Team and Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team on third place pose on the podium during the podium ceremony after rquethe 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Final podium (L to R): Julie De Wilde of Plantur-Pura Team on second place, race winner Chiara Consonni of Valcar - Travel & Service Team and Elise Chabbey of Canyon SRAM Racing Team on third place (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 LR Julie De Wilde of Belgium and PlanturPura Team on second place race winner Chiara Consonni of Italy and Valcar Travel Service Team and Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team on third place celebrate on the podium during the podium ceremony after rquethe 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Podium celebration by top three - Julie De Wilde of Plantur-Pura Team on second place, race winner Chiara Consonni of Valcar - Travel & Service Team and Elise Chabbey of Canyon SRAM Racing Team on third place (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 16

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 Chiara Consonni of Italy and Valcar Travel Service Team celebrates winning the race on the podium ceremony after the 10th Dwars door Vlaanderen 2022 Womens Elite a 120km one day race from Waregem to Waregem DDV22 DDVwomen on March 30 2022 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Race winner Chiara Consonni of (Valcar - Travel & Service Team) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Chiara Consonni (Valcar-Travel & Service) took one of the biggest wins of her career at Dwars door Vlaanderen. The Italian sprinted to the win ahead of Julie de Wilde (Plantur Pura) and Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM).

It was a chaotic final through the narrow twist and turns en route to Waregem. Time trial World Champion Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo) launched multiple attacks to try and split the reduced field that was primarily held together by the efforts of Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the closing kilometres.

A bunch sprint ensued out of the last corner with Consonni, who launched off the of Marie Le Net's (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) wheel, was the fastest up the right-hand side of the road, crossing the line first from a reduced group of riders.

"At Gent-Wevelgem I didn’t feel great but I’m happy now. My big goal of the season is Paris-Roubaix and I’m working towards that. I didn’t think I’d won today because it was a super hard race," Consonni said in a post-race interview, dedicating the victory to her grandmother.

"I’d like to dedicate this win to my grandmother who is in hospital and is not too well. She’s always supported me and I love here.

"Detailing the sprint, Consonni said she knew the straightaway following the last corner was long and decided to start her sprint with 200 metres to go.

"As soon as I saw the 200 metre mark, I started my sprint. I got passed the rider from FDJ and won it," she said. "I have to thank my teammates who worked for me and protected me. They’re mostly climbers but worked hard for me, as did the staff. Thanks to everyone at the team."

How it unfolded

Dwars door Vlaanderen, largely viewed as the warm-up to Sunday's Tour of Flanders, offered the women's field a 120km race that started and finished in Waregem, and included 10 climbs: Nieuwe Kwaremont, Hotond, Kortekeer, Berg Ten Houte, Kanarieberg, Knokteberg - Trieu, Hotond, Ladeuze and the final two over the Nokereberg and Holstraat.

Following the ascent of the Berg Ten Houte with 67km to go, there was a split off the front of the field and the lead group included Jelena Erić (Movistar), Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo), Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM), Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM), Georgia Baker (Team BikeExchange-Jayco Women), BikeExchange-Jayco), Liane Lippert (Team DSM), Maaike Boogaard (UAE Team ADQ), Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X), Julie de Wilde (Plantur-Pura) and Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar-Travel & Service).

They held a slim 30 seconds on the main field but the groups merged back together during the next few kilometres.

Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was the next to launch an attacked with 62km to go after the Kanarieberg and went solo. Several attempts to bridge across with counter attacks by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segaredo), Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM), but those attacks were neutralised by the reduced main field, and Chapman held onto her lead.

Baker and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) bridged across to Chapman after the Ladeuze ascent, but the field soon reeled in the three riders.

Foortje Mackaij (Team DSM) was the next to counter attack and cleared the field. Despite her earlier efforts off the front, Chapman had enough power left to bridge over to Mackaij, and the pair built their lead out to 30 seconds ahead of the Nokereberg.

A six-rider chase group briefly emerge behind the escapees that included Brand, Longo Borghini, Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma), Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Lippert and Hannah Barnes (Uno-X), but the chasing field was back together inside 15km to go, at 25 seconds behind the two breakaway riders.

Van Dijk attacked and split the field over the Herlegemstraat cobbles that reduced the gap to Chapman and Mackaij to just 15 seconds. Her teammate Longo Borghini was the next to go and she created a small lead on the field inside the last 10km, racing wide through a corner and briefly riding off road in her effort to stay away.

The peloton, led by van Vleuten ahead of the Holstraat, caught Longo Borghini along with the breakaway riders Chapman and Mackaij, with 8km to the finish line. Although Lippert attacked over the Holstraat, the final climb of the day, it wasn't enough to create a gap.

Van Dijk tried to split the field again with 6km to go without success as van Vleuten set the pace on the run-in to Waregem.

Van Dijk made one last attack with 2km to go with Bastianelli and van Vleuten stuck to her wheel. The time trial world champion continued to lead the small group into the final kilometre as the field set up for a bunch sprint with Consonni claiming the victory.

"On the climb, on the last section of cobbles, Trek were so strong, that I stayed back but made sure I was in the front group. Then in the finish I did my best and knew I was good in the sprint," Consonni said of the final.

"There was a lot of attacks in the last kilometres by Van Dijk and the Canyon team because they didn’t want a sprint finish. I stayed in the front group and tried follow the attacks, then I just did a good sprint."

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 3:19:15
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
5Emma Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) Movistar Team Women
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
7Susanne Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
8Tamara Dronova (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
9Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
11Sanne Cant (Bel) Plantur-Pura
12Arianna Fidanza (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
13Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing Xstra
14Maaike Boogaard (Ned) UAE Team ADQ
15Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM Women
16Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team Women
17Julia Borgström (Swe) AG Insurance-NXTG
18Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM Women
19Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
22Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
23Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
24Shari Bossuyt (Bel) Canyon-Sram Racing
25Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
26Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Plantur-Pura
27Sara Poidevin (Can) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
28Olivia Baril (Can) Valcar-Travel & Service
29Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
30Rachel Neylan (Aus) Cofidis Women Team
31Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram Racing
32Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
33Marlen Reusser (Swi) SD Worx
34Lonneke Uneken (Ned) SD Worx
35Christine Majerus (Lux) SD Worx
36Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
37Grace Brown (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
38Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM Women
39Coryn Rivera (USA) Jumbo-Visma Women 0:00:06
40Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
41Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:09
42Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:12
43Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
44Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SD Worx 0:00:14
45Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women 0:00:15
46Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx
47Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women
48Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:00:41
49Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura 0:05:15
50Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
51Eugenia Bujak (Slo) UAE Team ADQ
52Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Kaia Schmid (USA) Human Powered Health Women
54Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
55Mieke Docx (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Victoire Berteau (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
57Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Ilse Pluimers (Ned) AG Insurance-NXTG
59Lone Meertens (Bel) AG Insurance-NXTG
60Mareille Meijering (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
61Charlotte Kool (Ned) Team DSM Women
62Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Le Col Wahoo
63Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
64Julie Leth (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
65Letizia Borghesi (Ita) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
66Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
67Tanja Erath (Ger) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
68Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
69Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
70Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
71Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
72Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
73Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Plantur-Pura
74Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
75Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women
76Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
77Alexandra Manly (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
78Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
79Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing Xstra
80Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
DNFEri Yonamine (Jpn) Human Powered Health Women
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
DNFNina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health Women
DNFEmilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFElizabeth Banks (GBr) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
DNFJustine Ghekiere (Bel) Plantur-Pura
DNFClara Honsinger (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
DNFKathrin Hammes (Ger) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
DNFMylene de Zoete (Ned) AG Insurance-NXTG
DNFAmber van der Hulst (Ned) Liv Racing Xstra
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-Sram Racing
DNFJip van den Bos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFFranziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
DNFEluned King (GBr) Le Col Wahoo
DNFGladys Verhulst (Fra) Le Col Wahoo
DNFBelle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFAnne Van Rooijen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFPien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFDanique Braam (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFNaomi De Roeck (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFGeorgia Baker (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
DNFOlha Kulynych (Ukr) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFWilma Olausson (Swe) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
DNFMartina Alzini (Ita) Cofidis Women Team
DNFAlana Castrique (Bel) Cofidis Women Team
DNFValentine Fortin (Fra) Cofidis Women Team
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Cofidis Women Team
DNFKristyna Burlová (Cze) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFKatrijn De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSterre Vervloet (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFEefje Brandt (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFMaria Martins (Por) Le Col Wahoo
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire-Van Eyck Sport
DNFTeniel Campbell (TTo) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
DNFGaia Masetti (Ita) AG Insurance-NXTG
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
DNFMaud Rijnbeek (Ned) AG Insurance-NXTG
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFHannah Buch (Ger) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
DNFGulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
DNFDiana Klimova (Rus) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
DNFHannah Ludwig (Ger) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
DNFMegan Jastrab (USA) Team DSM Women
DNFRebecca Koerner (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Women
DNFRuby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco Women
DNFLorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
DNFCéline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFElisa Serné (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFBente Van Teeseling (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFWillemijn Prins (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
DNFLinda Zanetti (Swi) UAE Team ADQ
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) Liv Racing Xstra
DNFLéa Stern (Swi) Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
DNSLily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health Women

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews