Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025
Date
Wednesday March 26, 2025
Start location
Brugge, Belgium
Finish location
De Panne, Belgium
Distance
195.6km
Previous edition
Previous winner
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Classic Brugge-De Panne route
Starting in Bruges, the 195km route crosses the windswept swamp plains of De Moeren, before heading for Veurne and De Panne for three loops of a 42.9km circuit. If the wind hasn't shattered the peloton, then the victor will more than likely be decided by a bunch sprint.
Classic Brugge-De Panne start list
Classic Brugge-De Panne teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty
- Jayco-AlUla
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar
- Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
- Soudal-Quickstep
- Team dsm-firmenich Postnl
- UAE Team Emirates-XRG
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- XDS-Astana
- Unibet Tietema Rockets
- Tudor
- Wagner Bazin WB
- Totalenergies
- Team Flanders Baloise
- Israel-PremierTech
- UNO X Mobility
- Lotto
