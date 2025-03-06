Classic Brugge-De Panne 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Classic Brugge-De Panne overview Date Wednesday March 26, 2025 Start location Brugge, Belgium Finish location De Panne, Belgium Distance 195.6km Previous edition 2024 Classic Brugge-De Panne Previous winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more.

Classic Brugge-De Panne route

(Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne)

Starting in Bruges, the 195km route crosses the windswept swamp plains of De Moeren, before heading for Veurne and De Panne for three loops of a 42.9km circuit. If the wind hasn't shattered the peloton, then the victor will more than likely be decided by a bunch sprint.

Classic Brugge-De Panne start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Classic Brugge-De Panne teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty

Jayco-AlUla

Lidl-Trek

Movistar

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Soudal-Quickstep

Team dsm-firmenich Postnl

UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Visma-Lease a Bike

XDS-Astana

Unibet Tietema Rockets

Tudor

Wagner Bazin WB

Totalenergies

Team Flanders Baloise

Israel-PremierTech

UNO X Mobility

Lotto