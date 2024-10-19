Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Start location Geelong Finish location Geelong Distance 142km Category Women's WorldTour Previous winner Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease a Bike) Previous edition 2024 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women

Ally Wollaston wins 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) waited until the final metres to open her sprint to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race from a reduced bunch sprint in Geelong, claiming her first one-day WorldTour victory. Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) was second and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) took third place on the day.

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women overview

Taking place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Deakin University Elite Women’s Road Race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will once again be the first one-day race of the Women’s WorldTour, following on from the Santos Tour Down Under in South Australia.

The Victorian race was first held in 2015 and the Deakin University Elite Women’s Road Race was added to the Women’s WorldTour calendar in 2020.

Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease a Bike) was a surprise winner in 2024 with the then 19-year-old Dutch rider holding off the pursuing Dominka Wlodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez) to claim her first professional win.



In 2024 the mid-week criterium of the Geelong Classic made a return as the precursor event and it was won by Sofia Bertizzolo. In 2025 this looks set to step up to a road race, with the UCI calendar listing a 1.1 ranked elite women's Surf Coast Classic on Wednesday, January 29, with the mid-week race introduced for the men's event last year.

In the third year back after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus the course, which revered direction the last two editions, is going back to the original format – running clockwise from the start/finish line on the waterfront in Geelong.

That direction sends riders along the coast first before looping back inland to the Geelong circuit, which includes the Challambra climb, for two laps that usually splits the field to pieces before the finish line arrives.

