Ally Wollaston wins Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Karlijn Swinkels second and Noemi Rüegg third in Geelong as shattered race decided in sprint from small lead group

Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ Suez celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 9th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025 Womens Elite a 1418km one day race from Geelong to Geelong on February 01 2025 in Geelong Australia
Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) wins Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women 2025(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez) waited until the final metres to open her sprint to win the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race from a reduced bunch sprint in Geelong. The New Zealander claimed her first one-day WorldTour victory by a few bike lengths.

