Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023 race overview

When is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women: January 28, 2023

How long is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women: 143km

Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women start: Geelong

Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women finish: Geelong

The latest results from the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023

Loes Adegeest wins Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) won the Deakin University Elite Women's Race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in a two-rider sprint against Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo).

The duo broke away on the Challambra Crescent climb, nine kilometres from the finish, and held off a chase group sprint for third won by Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health).

Results powered by FirstCycling

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023 information

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Route revealed

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Preview

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Past winners

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2023 - Hub

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will return after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the event’s Deakin University Elite Women’s Road Race on Saturday, January 28, forming a part of the Women’s WorldTour for a second time.

The last time the event ran was in 2020, when Liane Lippert was the victor of a rain-soaked race, taking the win with a solo attack on the finishing circuit in Geelong. Back then, it was the first Women’s WorldTour race of the season, but in 2023 it will be the second as the preceding Santos Women’s Tour Down Under in South Australia has now also stepped up to the top tier.

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women Date: Saturday, January 28

Location: Geelong, Australia

Category: Women's WorldTour



Previous Edition

The 143km course starts and finishes by the waterfront in Geelong, taking riders out of Geelong and past the rolling farmland hills, before heading toward the Surf Coast, Bells Beach and heading back to Geelong via the Great Ocean Road.

The Geelong loop includes the steep Challambra climb, which has a habit of splitting the field before riders head back toward the waterfront for the final dash to the line. In the five years of racing it has most often been a solo victor, or small bunch sprint to decide the race.

Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023 start list