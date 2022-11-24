Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Women 2023
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023 race overview
When is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women: January 28, 2023
How long is the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women: 143km
Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women start: Geelong
Where does the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women finish: Geelong
The latest results from the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023
Adegeest outsprints Spratt to win Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race
Loes Adegeest (FDJ-SUEZ) won the Deakin University Elite Women's Race at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in a two-rider sprint against Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo).
The duo broke away on the Challambra Crescent climb, nine kilometres from the finish, and held off a chase group sprint for third won by Nina Buijsman (Human Powered Health).
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023 information
The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will return after two years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the event’s Deakin University Elite Women’s Road Race on Saturday, January 28, forming a part of the Women’s WorldTour for a second time.
The last time the event ran was in 2020, when Liane Lippert was the victor of a rain-soaked race, taking the win with a solo attack on the finishing circuit in Geelong. Back then, it was the first Women’s WorldTour race of the season, but in 2023 it will be the second as the preceding Santos Women’s Tour Down Under in South Australia has now also stepped up to the top tier.
Date: Saturday, January 28
Location: Geelong, Australia
Category: Women's WorldTour
Previous Edition
The 143km course starts and finishes by the waterfront in Geelong, taking riders out of Geelong and past the rolling farmland hills, before heading toward the Surf Coast, Bells Beach and heading back to Geelong via the Great Ocean Road.
The Geelong loop includes the steep Challambra climb, which has a habit of splitting the field before riders head back toward the waterfront for the final dash to the line. In the five years of racing it has most often been a solo victor, or small bunch sprint to decide the race.
Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women 2023 start list
