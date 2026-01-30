'It gives me a bit of belief' – Ally Wollaston lines up as defending champion at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with firing form

Last year, when Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) headed into the women's Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, there may have been some doubt over whether or not this sprinter could make it over the short but sharp climb of Challambra placed far enough up the field to remain a threat at the end of the race.

This year, the number one on her back will leave no doubt about her capabilities on the crucial ascent that peaks at 11% in the final section, which the riders will have to tackle twice on the local loop.

"Challambra is the most important point, and I think after Challambra on the second lap, it's a really tricky race to control," said Wollaston, a day ahead of Saturday's Women's WorldTour race. "You need numbers in the front group, and if you're isolated as a sprinter, it's not so easy to make it to the finish line in good nick, so I think definitely the last lap is where the race will be won."

The Challambra climb is a breaking point for many, but was a making point for Wollaston in 2025, as last year Wollaston stuck firm with a leading group of around a dozen after the final climb before fending off the charge of Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) in the sprint.

Rüegg is once again coming into the race fresh from overall victory at the Santos Tour Down Under, but this time, Wollaston too is walking away from South Australia with two stage victories in hand. What's more, they were far from flat finishes, which can only bode well for Wollaston's chances of once again being able to face up to the challenge, after her winning effort in 2025 also proved her versatility as a rider.



"I think it gives me a bit of belief that I can get around a course like this," said Wollaston when asked how it feels to be lining up as defending champion. "I think last year was a pretty pivotal moment for me in my career and showed that I'm more than just a sprinter."

The 25-year-old's journey as a rider on the road, however, is still in its early stages, so the year ahead for the rider who snared two medals on the track at the Paris Olympics will be another of exploration. And no matter what happens on Saturday, it has already got off to a stellar start in Australia.

"I'm looking forward to another season on the road. I think for me I'm still feeling my way through the races and figuring out what works for me and what doesn't," said Wollaston. "I would love to do another Grand Tour or two this year, I'm starting to really enjoy stage racing, so hopefully I can get into a bit more of that, and some of the early Classics I think will be a big target for me."

But first, there is a title defence to think about in the 141km Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday.

"I'll just try and stay really calm and enjoy the race to come tomorrow," said Wollaston. "I think it's one of my favourite races on the calendar."