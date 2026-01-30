'It gives me a bit of belief' – Ally Wollaston lines up as defending champion at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race with firing form

"Last year was a pretty pivotal moment for me in my career and showed that I'm more than just a sprinter" says rider from New Zealand fresh from two stage wins at Tour Down Under

WILLUNGA, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Stage winner Ally Wollaston of New Zealand and Team FDJ United - SUEZ reacts after during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 1 a 137.4km stage from Willunga to Willunga 134m / #UCIWWT / on January 17, 2026 in Willunga, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, when Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) headed into the women's Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, there may have been some doubt over whether or not this sprinter could make it over the short but sharp climb of Challambra placed far enough up the field to remain a threat at the end of the race.

This year, the number one on her back will leave no doubt about her capabilities on the crucial ascent that peaks at 11% in the final section, which the riders will have to tackle twice on the local loop.

The Challambra climb is a breaking point for many, but was a making point for Wollaston in 2025, as last year Wollaston stuck firm with a leading group of around a dozen after the final climb before fending off the charge of Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) and Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) in the sprint.

Rüegg is once again coming into the race fresh from overall victory at the Santos Tour Down Under, but this time, Wollaston too is walking away from South Australia with two stage victories in hand. What's more, they were far from flat finishes, which can only bode well for Wollaston's chances of once again being able to face up to the challenge, after her winning effort in 2025 also proved her versatility as a rider.

"I think it gives me a bit of belief that I can get around a course like this," said Wollaston when asked how it feels to be lining up as defending champion. "I think last year was a pretty pivotal moment for me in my career and showed that I'm more than just a sprinter."

