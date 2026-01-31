'A bit bittersweet' – Josie Nelson concludes Australian season opening with second place at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

British racer takes runner-up spot behind Ally Wollaston, having started her season with the same result at the Tour Down Under

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Josie Nelson of United Kingdom and Team Picnic PostNL celebrates at podium as second place winner during the 10th Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 141.2km one day race from Geelong to Geelong / #UCIWWT / on January 31, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
This year, Josie Nelson has enjoyed the best season start of her young career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final race of the Australian Women's WorldTour summer, the Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, brought a repeat of the head-to-head battle that opened the month of racing at the Women's Tour Down Under.

That opening stage in Willunga saw Ally Wollaston (FDJ United-SUEZ) take on Josie Nelson (Picnic-PostNL) and win, and Saturday brought a repeat of the result, with the Australian once again coming out on top.

Nelson was up there among an elite 12-rider group, which also included Tour Down Under winner Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) following the two tricky late ascents of Challambra Crescent (1.1km at 9%).

FDJ had three riders in the group with Wollaston alongside Amber Kraak and Lauren Dickson, while several other teams – Visma-Lease a Bike, UAE Team ADQ, and Liv-AlUla-Jayco – could rely on two riders. Despite being outnumbered, Nelson was prepared for a finishing sprint, which, thankfully for her, came to pass.

