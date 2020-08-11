2020 Tour de Wallonie

Image 1 of 1 Loïc Vliegen won the 2019 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2020 VOO Tour de Wallonie will take place after months of fears the race would be yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 27-31 before the coronavirus pandemic forced a massive reshuffling of the road calendar, it will now be held August 16-19 and completely 'behind closed doors'.

The race organisers are going out of their way to keep the public from the roadsides, refusing even to publish the exact route and encouraging fans to watch the race on television.

"We have decided, in the spirit of the sanitary measures in force, not to publish the precise routes of the stages. But our event can be fully experienced in another way," managing director Christophe Brandt said.

"Our social networks will play an important informative role throughout the race. The four stages will also be the subject of a two-hour television broadcast on RTBF.

"We deeply regret not being able to host the public on the roads of the VOO Tour of Wallonia this year."

The mayor of Ath refused to host the stage 1 finish but Tournai stepped in as host for the opening day of racing. Stage 2 runs from Frasnes-Lez-Anvaing to Wavre, with stage 3 from Montzen to Visé and the final day from Blegny to Erezée.

The 2.1-ranked stage race - won in 2019 by Loïc Vliegen (Wanty Gobert) - will follow the 1.1-rated Dwars door het Hageland which was given an August 15 date.