2020 Tour de Wallonie
The 2020 VOO Tour de Wallonie will take place after months of fears the race would be yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 27-31 before the coronavirus pandemic forced a massive reshuffling of the road calendar, it will now be held August 16-19 and completely 'behind closed doors'.
The race organisers are going out of their way to keep the public from the roadsides, refusing even to publish the exact route and encouraging fans to watch the race on television.
"We have decided, in the spirit of the sanitary measures in force, not to publish the precise routes of the stages. But our event can be fully experienced in another way," managing director Christophe Brandt said.
"Our social networks will play an important informative role throughout the race. The four stages will also be the subject of a two-hour television broadcast on RTBF.
"We deeply regret not being able to host the public on the roads of the VOO Tour of Wallonia this year."
The mayor of Ath refused to host the stage 1 finish but Tournai stepped in as host for the opening day of racing. Stage 2 runs from Frasnes-Lez-Anvaing to Wavre, with stage 3 from Montzen to Visé and the final day from Blegny to Erezée.
The 2.1-ranked stage race - won in 2019 by Loïc Vliegen (Wanty Gobert) - will follow the 1.1-rated Dwars door het Hageland which was given an August 15 date.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.