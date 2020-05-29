Tour de Wallonie confirmed for August 16

The UCI has confirmed the VOO Tour de Wallonie for August 16-19 as a late addition to its revised 2020 road calendar. The race was originally scheduled for July 27-31 before the coronavirus pandemic forced a massive reshuffling of the road calendar.

The 2.1-ranked stage race - won in 2019 by Loïc Vliegen (Wanty Gobert) - will follow the 1.1-rated Dwars door het Hageland which was given an August 15 date this week.

Christophe Brandt, managing director of TRW Organization which also hosts the Grand Prix de Wallonie (September 16) shortened the race by one day.

"We are very happy to be able to offer riders the possibility of competing in the Tour of Wallonia in 2020," Brandt said in a press release. "Our race will be organized over 4 days instead of 5, which will allow riders to perfect their condition ideally for the World Tour events that follow. We also took into account the 2020 international calendar which will be very busy from August."

The Tour de Wallonie overlaps with the end of the Critérium du Dauphiné as well as the Pro Series Giro dell'Emilia and 2.1 Tour du Limousin. The WorldTour Bretagne Classic follows on August 23 with the Tour de France beginning on August 29.