Tour of Guangxi Women 2026
Date
October 18, 2026
Start Location
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Finish Location
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Distance
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Category
Women's WorldTour
Previous edition
Previous winner
Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek)
Tour of Guangxi Women's WorldTour information
The Tour of Guangxi will again close out the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2026. The one-day race is held on October 18.
The women's event returned in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is held several days after the conclusion of the Tour of Chongming Island, also in China.
The one-day race is suited to the sprinters or could see a reduced field sprint given the mid-race climbs.
In 2025, Britain's Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) beat Caroline Andersson (Jayco-AlUla) in a two-way sprint. The two had broken away from the lead group on the final climb and then worked together so they could fight for victory and end the season on a high.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.