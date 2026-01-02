Tour of Guangxi Women 2026

Tour of Guangxi Women's WorldTour overview

Date

October 18, 2026

Start Location

Finish Location

Distance

Category

Women's WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Tour of Guangxi Women

Previous winner

Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek)

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Anna Henderson of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Caroline Andersson of Sweden and Team Liv AlUla Jayco during the 6th Tour Of Guangxi 2025 - UCI Women&#039;s WorldTour a 108.5km one day race from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWWT / on October 19, 2025 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) wins the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour of Guangxi Women's WorldTour information

The Tour of Guangxi will again close out the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2026. The one-day race is held on October 18.

The women's event returned in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is held several days after the conclusion of the Tour of Chongming Island, also in China.

The one-day race is suited to the sprinters or could see a reduced field sprint given the mid-race climbs.

In 2025, Britain's Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) beat Caroline Andersson (Jayco-AlUla) in a two-way sprint. The two had broken away from the lead group on the final climb and then worked together so they could fight for victory and end the season on a high.

Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

