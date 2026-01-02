Tour of Guangxi Women 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour of Guangxi Women's WorldTour overview Date October 18, 2026 Start Location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish Location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Category Women's WorldTour Previous edition 2025 Tour of Guangxi Women Previous winner Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek)

The Tour of Guangxi will again close out the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2026. The one-day race is held on October 18.

The women's event returned in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is held several days after the conclusion of the Tour of Chongming Island, also in China.

The one-day race is suited to the sprinters or could see a reduced field sprint given the mid-race climbs.

In 2025, Britain's Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) beat Caroline Andersson (Jayco-AlUla) in a two-way sprint. The two had broken away from the lead group on the final climb and then worked together so they could fight for victory and end the season on a high.