Tiffany Cromwell targets the Gravel World Championships after signing for one more season at Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have confirmed that Tiffany Cromwell has extended her time with the German-registered Women’s WorldTour squad, the Australian signing on for the 2026 season.

Now 37 years old, Cromwell has been a professional since 2010, and is the only rider remaining of the nine who signed up when the team was created for the 2016 season. As the senior rider in the 16-woman 2026 roster, Cromwell will be one of the squad’s road captains, combining that role with a gravel calendar.

Indeed, the lure of next year’s Gravel World Championships, to be held in Western Australia, was part of the motivation to continue her career, competing, as she will be, in her home country.

Next year will be Cromwell’s 11th season with the team, and she has become one of the mainstays in Ronny Lauke’s team.

“The team has definitely become my home in cycling; a place where I've felt I can be myself and always feel supported and challenged through all the highs and lows of my career,” Cromwell said in a team press release.

“There have been times I’ve considered moving to other teams during my career, but in the end, I’ve always stayed because I’m happy here. I’m valued for what I can bring to the team with my experience, and I feel valued by my teammates. I’ve also been given opportunities to explore gravel racing in order to help renew my motivation.”

That gravel racing has given her a new lease of life, Cromwell admits the chance to fight for her own successes off-road has helped her contribute when riding for the team. That gravel success includes victories at Unbound 100-mile race, RADL Gravel in her South Australian home and the win at The Gralloch, one of the UK’s UCI Gravel World Series races. She is also the current Australian Gravel champion.

On the road, she can count wins in two stages of the Giro Rosa and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad among her successes, though she has now pivoted to a leadership role.

“These days I’d say my main role within the team now is definitely being that leader. Not for results but for leading by example; helping our younger riders develop, and giving my knowledge to the team from the years of experience I have in the sport. And sometimes, being the calm head and voice between the riders and the staff.

“I have some aims for the 2026 season. I have unfinished business at Sanremo Women after crashing out this year, but also for the classics in general. I’m always striving to be strong during this period to help the team in the biggest races.

“I’d like to be strong enough to be considered for the TDFFAZ team in 2026 and to help the team there, especially with it finishing in Nice. The final day I know super well, so it would be pretty cool to race there on ‘home roads’.

“The biggest goal and reason to continue for another season is the UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia. It’s going to be a true gravel world champs – a proper course and one I’ve won on twice before. I know the depth will be much stronger but it’s still a big goal for me.”