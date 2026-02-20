XDS Astana join forces with top-ranked women's ProTeam to share bikes and technical development, and create pathways for Kazakh riders

Partnership with Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi comes after demise of relationship with former Astana women's team

VILA-REAL, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 13: Catalina Anais Soto of Chile and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi competes during the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 2 a 115.5km stage from Vila-Real to Vila-Real on February 13, 2026 in Vila-Real, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Men's WorldTour team XDS Astana have partnered with women's ProTeam Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi for 2026 in a "technical and sporting cooperation" which will see the teams share equipment, cooperate on testing and development, and create opportunities for Kazakh female cyclists.

Laboral Kutxa, from the Basque Country, were the second-highest ranked ProTeam in 2025 behind EF Education-Oatly, and had the option to step up to the WorldTour, but opted not to over budget constraints, despite growing their budget to over €1.8 million.

"XDS, sponsor of both teams, will play a key role in this cooperation through technical support, focusing on the development, testing and improvement of bicycles, components and equipment," the release said. "Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi will compete this season with XDS X-LAB bicycles, thus reinforcing the technical dimension of the alliance."

Their 2026 line-up includes Marjolein van 't Geloof, Paula Patiño and former Spanish champion Usoa Ostolaza, plus riders from Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Chile.

"Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi will help to create opportunities for talented Kazakh cyclists by offering internships within its structure, allowing them to compete in international professional events and gain experience at the highest level," said the press release.

"Moreover, this cooperation opens up great opportunities for women’s cycling in Kazakhstan – talented riders will have the chance to undertake internships with one of the best ProTeams in the world and eventually sign professional contracts."

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


