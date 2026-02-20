XDS Astana join forces with top-ranked women's ProTeam to share bikes and technical development, and create pathways for Kazakh riders

Men's WorldTour team XDS Astana have partnered with women's ProTeam Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi for 2026 in a "technical and sporting cooperation" which will see the teams share equipment, cooperate on testing and development, and create opportunities for Kazakh female cyclists.

Laboral Kutxa, from the Basque Country, were the second-highest ranked ProTeam in 2025 behind EF Education-Oatly, and had the option to step up to the WorldTour, but opted not to over budget constraints, despite growing their budget to over €1.8 million.

However, despite missing their aim of joining the WorldTour, the team said they "decided to be one of the best ProTeams" instead, and have clearly not slowed their ambition to develop.

Laboral Kutxa and Astana already share a bike sponsor in the Chinese brand XDS, riding X-Lab bikes, and will now formalise their link "with the aim of building a long-term strategic alliance between the two organisations", according to a joint press release.

"XDS, sponsor of both teams, will play a key role in this cooperation through technical support, focusing on the development, testing and improvement of bicycles, components and equipment," the release said. "Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi will compete this season with XDS X-LAB bicycles, thus reinforcing the technical dimension of the alliance."

Though Spanish-based, Laboral Kutxa are an increasingly international team and their stature and results has grown significantly over the last few seasons. This year, they already have nine wins to their name after a fruitful block in El Salvador, plus Arianna Fidanza's win in the Pionera Race-SCV.

Their 2026 line-up includes Marjolein van 't Geloof, Paula Patiño and former Spanish champion Usoa Ostolaza, plus riders from Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Chile.

"This agreement is very important for our structure. It will allow us to continue growing in an increasingly professionalised and demanding cycling world," Laboral's general manager Aitor Galdos said. "We will try to contribute our experience in women's cycling, contributing our values and our way of working, especially in the training and development of new cyclists."

An Astana women's team did exist between 2015 and 2020, featuring several Kazakh riders on its roster, but that team has since morphed into the A.R. Monex squad and moved away from its connection with Astana, so another part of the partnership is "a strategic component for the development of women's cycling in Kazakhstan".

"Laboral Kutxa–Euskadi will help to create opportunities for talented Kazakh cyclists by offering internships within its structure, allowing them to compete in international professional events and gain experience at the highest level," said the press release.

Astana team manager Alexandr Vinokurov added that "The technical partnership between our projects is fully justified."

"Moreover, this cooperation opens up great opportunities for women’s cycling in Kazakhstan – talented riders will have the chance to undertake internships with one of the best ProTeams in the world and eventually sign professional contracts."