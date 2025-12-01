'The Colle delle Finestre will decide the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women' – Elisa Longo Borghini eyes third consecutive victory next summer

Italian pink jersey winner on stage as guest of honour at combined route presentation in Rome

IMOLA, ITALY - JULY 13: (L-R) Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar on second place, overall race winner Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ - Pink Leader Jersey and Sarah Gigante of Australia and Team AG Insurance - Soudal on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 36th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2025, Stage 8 a 134km stage from Forli to Imola / #UCIWWT / on July 13, 2025 in Imola, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro Women for the second time this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Giro d'Italia Women winner Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) was the first to comment on the route of the 2026 Corsa Rosa, immediately recognising the stage over the Colle delle Finestre as the queen stage and the day that will decide the final overall winner.

Longo Borghini was the guest of honour at the route presentation in Rome alongside men's Giro winner Simon Yates. She beat Marlen Reusser (Movistar) to the pink jersey by just 18 seconds in 2025 after distancing her on the key mountain stage to Monte Nerone. Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) was third at 1:11 and could surely be a contender in 2026.

