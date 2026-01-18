'Maybe the hardest race of the year' - Amandine Fouquenet handles unusual heat at Benidorm World Cup to finish third

News
By published

Quest continues for first World Cup win for former French National Champion

Amandine Fouquenet
Amandine Fouquenet (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after losing her French national champion's jersey, Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw) returned to the cyclo-cross World Cup podium with a third place in Benidorm.

The 24-year-old lost her tricolour jersey last weekend to Célia Gery (AS Bike Racing - France Literie) and then had to beat her younger rival in an uphill sprint for the final podium spot in Spain.

“It was really hard,” said Fouquenet. “I think it was, maybe, the hardest race of the year for me.

“It was really hot for a cyclo-cross, so getting back in it with this heat is a little hard. The last races were colder, when it’s hard and hot like this, it’s difficult.”

“It hurt me a lot,” added Fouquenet. “I think we were really all suffering and a finish like that is really hard.”

She added: “If I didn’t come here for the win then I’d have lost before I came here. It’s a goal, but a podium is good.”

Afterwards, she spoke about the mental side of racing. She told Direct Velo “I'm well supported, I work with a mental trainer, so if I have a problem, I'll talk to her about it, but I don't think I need to.

“I've had four [now five - Ed.] World Cup podiums and I've had two wins this season (at Gullegem and Heusden-Zolder), so I'm not going to keep on taking second places. There are still some great races to come. I'm a competitor.”

Following last week’s French national championships, she added “I feel very good.

“I’m very happy to be part of this team and to see the confidence they have in me. I hope to show them that even without a (French national) jersey, they were right to choose me.

“I'm going to learn a lot from them, but I think I can also bring something to them.

“I'll go and live there for six months. Every Wednesday, I'll have training sessions on my technical skills, and that will be a good thing to progress.”

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.