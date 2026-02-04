Exact Cross Maldegem: Marie Schreiber wins from tense four-rider battle on sandy course

Race Results
By published

Van der Heijden second, Fouquenet third after exciting final laps in Belgium

HOOGERHEIDE, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 25: Marie Schrieber of Luxembourg and Team Sd Worx - Protimes competes during the 35th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide - in Women Elite Category on January 25, 2026 in Hoogerheide, Netherlands. (Photo by Billy Ceusters /Getty Images)
Schreiber earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Luxembourg champion Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to victory in the Exact Cross Maldegem, piling on the pressure in the final laps to win a tight four-way battle.

European champion Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) finished second, whilst Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) completed the podium in third in Belgium.

The Exact Cross series – which does not have an overall series leader – concludes on February 14 with the final round at Sint-Niklaas – Waaslandcross.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.