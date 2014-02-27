Image 1 of 10 Belgium Kelly Druyts celebrates the Gold Medal during the women's scratch race (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 10 New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell (L), Sam Webster (C) and Edward Dawkins (R) sing the New Zealand national anthem following the gold medal victory in the Men's Team Sprint (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 10 China's Tianshi Zhong (2-L) and Junhong Lin (1-L), silver; Germany's Miriam Welte (2-C) and Kristina Vogel (1-C), gold; and Great Britain's Jessica Varnish (1-R) and Rebecca James (2-R), bronze; pose on the winner's podium of the Women's Team Sprint (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 10 New Zealand's Ethan Mitchel, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins compete during the Men's team sprint race (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 10 Germany's Miriam Welte (L) and Kristina Vogel pose after winning gold during the Women's Team Sprint (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 10 Team Autralia's Luke Davison (2-L), Glenn O'shea (1-L), Alexander Edmondson (C), Mitchell Mulhern (1-R) and Miles Scotson (2-R) pose after winning the gold medal during the Men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 10 Belgium's Kelly Druyts celebrates after winning the gold medal during the Women's Scratch Race (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 8 of 10 Team Australia celebrates during the Men's team pursuit race (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 9 of 10 Belgium's Kelly Druyts (C), gold; Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska (L) silver; and Russian Evgenia Romanyuta bronze, pose on the winner's podium of the Women's Scratch Race (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 10 of 10 France's Gregory Bauge (L), Kevin Sireau (C) and Michael D'almeida celebrate their bronze medals for the Men's Team Sprint (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Australian men's team pursuiters waged a come-from-behind victory over the Danish squad in the finals of the UCI Track World Championships in Cali, Colombia on the first day of competition. New Zealand won the bronze over Russia.

Reigning world champions Glenn O'Shea and Alex Edmondson and newcomers Mitchell Mulhern and Miles Scotson qualified second fastest in the morning for Australia, and in the final Luke Davison replaced Scotson to battle Denmark's Casper Von Folsach, Lasse Hansen, Rasmus Quaade and Alex Rasmussen for gold.

Denmark went out well in the final, building up nearly a half second lead at the halfway point, but the Australians rallied back, closing the gap over the next 500m and then surging to the gold medal, besting the Danes with a 3:57.91 over their 3:59.62 finish.

"We knew it was going to be hard and we got driven the whole way to the end by the Danes, they put up such an awesome fight so to come out on top is unbelievable," Edmondson said.

"We knew we had to ride our own race and we knew they were going to come out hard and we went out hard too, but at the end of the day it came down to the last kilometre and we just stuck to our plan, tried not to get rattled and held on."

The gold was O'Shea third after last year's team pursuit win and a title in the omnium, but he had to overcome jetlag and illness to get on the top step of the podium.

"That was pretty good wasn't it? A bit harder than last year I think, today we were a bit disappointed with the heat, we only just snuck into the final so we were pretty motivated," O'Shea said.

"It was a very tight race – only a couple of hundredths of a second separated us the whole way. It was Eddie that brought it home for us. He was the one that pulled the cat out of the bag and won the race for us."

Team Sprint

The New Zealand sprinters had an equally thrilling finale to the men's team sprint, with Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins claiming a narrow victory over last year's champions Germany (Rene Enders, Robert Forestermann and Max Levy) by just 0.045 seconds. France pushed Russia off the podium for bronze by an even closer margin of 0.024 seconds.

"It has been a hard few years for us," Mitchell said. "In 2012 we got bronze and we qualified first last year but couldn't capitalise on a good qualification. We've been working hard and it is a new year with a new coach, so to win gold this time means a lot to us.

The German Olympic gold medalists Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte continued to post strong results in the women's team sprint, besting China's Junhong Lin and Tianshi Zhong by more than a second to defend their title.

Britain's Jessica Varnish and Rebecca James handed Russia yet another fourth place finish, taking a close victory for bronze.

Vogel was pleased to have kicked off the first day of racing with a rainbow jersey. "I only have one world to say – treble! I'm really proud of what we achieved tonight," she said. Welte was also delighted: "I can't believe we are world champions again."

First gold for Belgium

Kelly Druyts handed Belgium its first track world title since 2012, winning the women's scratch race in a solo escape over Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska. Evgenia Romanyuta gave Russia it's first medal of the championships with a bronze.

Druyts called the result "a dream come true", saying that she had dreamed about winning a world title. "I won the bronze in 2012, and last year I did not race the track to become stronger on the road. And now this," she said to Sporza.

"I rode all for nothing. I went away with six laps to go with Ireland's [Caroline Ryan] and then went solo for the last three laps. It was the right decision."

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 0:04:00.176 Casper Von Folsach Lasse Norman Hansen Christian Rasmus Quaade Alex Rasmussen 2 Australia 0:04:01.516 Glenn O'Shea Alexander Edmondson Mitchell Mulhern Miles Scotson 3 Russia 0:04:01.615 Artur Ershov Evgeny Kovalev Ivan Kovalev Alexander Serov 4 New Zealand 0:04:02.056 Aaron Gate Pieter Bulling Dylan Kennett Marc Ryan 5 Spain 0:04:02.648 Eloy Teruel Rovira Sebastian Mora Vedri David Muntaner Juaneda Albert Torres Barcelo 6 Switzerland 0:04:02.934 Olivier Beer Thery Schir Tom Bohli Stefan Kueng 7 Germany 0:04:04.230 Theo Reinhardt Maximilian Beyer Nils Schomber Kersten Thiele 8 Great Britain 0:04:04.419 Edward Clancy Owain Doull Jonathan Dibben Samuel Harrison 9 Belgium 0:04:05.423 Jasper De Buyst Kenny De Ketele Moreno De Pauw Jonas Rickaert 10 Colombia 0:04:05.751 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas Arles Antonio Castro Laverde Fernando Gaviria Rendon 11 Italy 0:04:06.165 Elia Viviani Liam Bertazzo Marco Coledan Paolo Simion 12 Belarus 0:04:08.568 Raman Tsishkou Aleh Ahiyevich Yauheni Akhramenka Siarhei Papok 13 Ukraine 0:04:09.709 Volodymyr Dzhus Vitaliy Popkov Vitaliy Shchedov Maksym Vasilyev

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:57.907 Luke Davison Glenn O'Shea Alexander Edmondson 2 Denmark 0:03:59.623 Casper Von Folsach Lasse Norman Hansen Christian Rasmus Quaade Alex Rasmussen

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 New Zealand 0:03:58.989 Aaron Gate Pieter Bulling Dylan Kennett Marc Ryan 4 Russia 0:04:00.777 Artur Ershov Evgeny Kovalev Ivan Kovalev Alexander Serov

Men's Team Sprint -Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:43.065 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins 2 Germany 0:00:43.301 Rene Enders Robert Forstemann Maximilian Levy 3 Russia 0:00:43.454 Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Nikita Shurshin 4 France 0:00:43.486 Gregory Bauge Kevin Sireau Michael D'almeida 5 Great Britain 0:00:43.617 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Kian Emadicoffin 6 Australia 0:00:43.658 Daniel Ellis Shane Perkins Matthew Glaetzer 7 Poland 0:00:43.885 Maciej Bielecki Damian Zielinski Krzysztof Maksel 8 Netherlands 0:00:43.925 Jeffrey Hoogland Hugo Haak Matthijs Buchli 9 Spain 0:00:44.753 Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon Hodei Mazquiaran Uria 10 Colombia 0:00:44.924 Ruben Dario Murillo Minota Leonardo Narvaez Santiago Ramirez 11 Japan 0:00:44.938 Tomoyuki Kawabata Kazunari Watanabe Seiichiro Nakagawa 12 China 0:00:45.131 Ke Hu Miao Zhang Chao Xu

Men's Team Sprint -Gold medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:42.840 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins 2 Germany 0:00:42.885 Rene Enders Robert Forstemann Maximilian Levy

Men's Team Sprint -Bronze medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 France 0:00:43.285 Gregory Bauge Kevin Sireau Michael D'almeida 4 Russia 0:00:43.309 Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Nikita Shurshin

Women's Team Sprint- Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.575 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel 2 China 0:00:32.941 Junhong Lin Tianshi Zhong 3 Great Britain 0:00:33.214 Jessica Varnish Rebecca Angharad James 4 Russia 0:00:33.441 Elena Brezhniva Anastasiia Voinova 5 France 0:00:33.443 Sandie Clair Virginie Cueff 6 Spain 0:00:33.913 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 7 Colombia 0:00:34.185 Gaviria Juliana Diana Maria Garcia Orrego 8 Ukraine 0:00:34.961 Olena Tsos Olena Starikova 9 Mexico 0:00:35.003 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz 10 Japan 0:00:35.584 Takako Ishii 10 Netherlands relegated Elis Ligtlee Shanne Braspennincx

Women's Team Sprint- Gold medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.440 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel 2 China 0:00:33.239 Junhong Lin Tianshi Zhong

Women's Team Sprint- Bronze medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Great Britain 0:00:33.032 Jessica Varnish Rebecca Angharad James 4 Russia 0:00:33.154 Elena Brezhniva Anastasiia Voinova