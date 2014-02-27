Trending

Day 1: Australia defend team pursuit title

New Zealand, Germany and Belgium also claim gold medals

Belgium Kelly Druyts celebrates the Gold Medal during the women's scratch race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
New Zealand's Ethan Mitchell (L), Sam Webster (C) and Edward Dawkins (R) sing the New Zealand national anthem following the gold medal victory in the Men's Team Sprint

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
China's Tianshi Zhong (2-L) and Junhong Lin (1-L), silver; Germany's Miriam Welte (2-C) and Kristina Vogel (1-C), gold; and Great Britain's Jessica Varnish (1-R) and Rebecca James (2-R), bronze; pose on the winner's podium of the Women's Team Sprint

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
New Zealand's Ethan Mitchel, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins compete during the Men's team sprint race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Germany's Miriam Welte (L) and Kristina Vogel pose after winning gold during the Women's Team Sprint

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Team Autralia's Luke Davison (2-L), Glenn O'shea (1-L), Alexander Edmondson (C), Mitchell Mulhern (1-R) and Miles Scotson (2-R) pose after winning the gold medal during the Men's Team Pursuit

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Belgium's Kelly Druyts celebrates after winning the gold medal during the Women's Scratch Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Team Australia celebrates during the Men's team pursuit race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Belgium's Kelly Druyts (C), gold; Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska (L) silver; and Russian Evgenia Romanyuta bronze, pose on the winner's podium of the Women's Scratch Race

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
France's Gregory Bauge (L), Kevin Sireau (C) and Michael D'almeida celebrate their bronze medals for the Men's Team Sprint

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Australian men's team pursuiters waged a come-from-behind victory over the Danish squad in the finals of the UCI Track World Championships in Cali, Colombia on the first day of competition. New Zealand won the bronze over Russia.

Reigning world champions Glenn O'Shea and Alex Edmondson and newcomers Mitchell Mulhern and Miles Scotson qualified second fastest in the morning for Australia, and in the final Luke Davison replaced Scotson to battle Denmark's Casper Von Folsach, Lasse Hansen, Rasmus Quaade and Alex Rasmussen for gold.

Denmark went out well in the final, building up nearly a half second lead at the halfway point, but the Australians rallied back, closing the gap over the next 500m and then surging to the gold medal, besting the Danes with a 3:57.91 over their 3:59.62 finish.

"We knew it was going to be hard and we got driven the whole way to the end by the Danes, they put up such an awesome fight so to come out on top is unbelievable," Edmondson said.

"We knew we had to ride our own race and we knew they were going to come out hard and we went out hard too, but at the end of the day it came down to the last kilometre and we just stuck to our plan, tried not to get rattled and held on."

The gold was O'Shea third after last year's team pursuit win and a title in the omnium, but he had to overcome jetlag and illness to get on the top step of the podium.

"That was pretty good wasn't it? A bit harder than last year I think, today we were a bit disappointed with the heat, we only just snuck into the final so we were pretty motivated," O'Shea said.

"It was a very tight race – only a couple of hundredths of a second separated us the whole way. It was Eddie that brought it home for us. He was the one that pulled the cat out of the bag and won the race for us."

Team Sprint

The New Zealand sprinters had an equally thrilling finale to the men's team sprint, with Ethan Mitchell, Sam Webster and Eddie Dawkins claiming a narrow victory over last year's champions Germany (Rene Enders, Robert Forestermann and Max Levy) by just 0.045 seconds. France pushed Russia off the podium for bronze by an even closer margin of 0.024 seconds.

"It has been a hard few years for us," Mitchell said. "In 2012 we got bronze and we qualified first last year but couldn't capitalise on a good qualification. We've been working hard and it is a new year with a new coach, so to win gold this time means a lot to us.

"It was a very tight race – only a couple of hundredths of a second separated us the whole way. It was Eddie that brought it home for us. He was the one that pulled the cat out of the bag and won the race for us."

The German Olympic gold medalists Kristina Vogel and Miriam Welte continued to post strong results in the women's team sprint, besting China's Junhong Lin and Tianshi Zhong by more than a second to defend their title.

Britain's Jessica Varnish and Rebecca James handed Russia yet another fourth place finish, taking a close victory for bronze.

Vogel was pleased to have kicked off the first day of racing with a rainbow jersey. "I only have one world to say – treble! I'm really proud of what we achieved tonight," she said. Welte was also delighted: "I can't believe we are world champions again."

First gold for Belgium

Kelly Druyts handed Belgium its first track world title since 2012, winning the women's scratch race in a solo escape over Poland's Katarzyna Pawlowska. Evgenia Romanyuta gave Russia it's first medal of the championships with a bronze.

Druyts called the result "a dream come true", saying that she had dreamed about winning a world title. "I won the bronze in 2012, and last year I did not race the track to become stronger on the road. And now this," she said to Sporza.

"I rode all for nothing. I went away with six laps to go with Ireland's [Caroline Ryan] and then went solo for the last three laps. It was the right decision."

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark0:04:00.176
Casper Von Folsach
Lasse Norman Hansen
Christian Rasmus Quaade
Alex Rasmussen
2Australia0:04:01.516
Glenn O'Shea
Alexander Edmondson
Mitchell Mulhern
Miles Scotson
3Russia0:04:01.615
Artur Ershov
Evgeny Kovalev
Ivan Kovalev
Alexander Serov
4New Zealand0:04:02.056
Aaron Gate
Pieter Bulling
Dylan Kennett
Marc Ryan
5Spain0:04:02.648
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
Albert Torres Barcelo
6Switzerland0:04:02.934
Olivier Beer
Thery Schir
Tom Bohli
Stefan Kueng
7Germany0:04:04.230
Theo Reinhardt
Maximilian Beyer
Nils Schomber
Kersten Thiele
8Great Britain0:04:04.419
Edward Clancy
Owain Doull
Jonathan Dibben
Samuel Harrison
9Belgium0:04:05.423
Jasper De Buyst
Kenny De Ketele
Moreno De Pauw
Jonas Rickaert
10Colombia0:04:05.751
Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde
Fernando Gaviria Rendon
11Italy0:04:06.165
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertazzo
Marco Coledan
Paolo Simion
12Belarus0:04:08.568
Raman Tsishkou
Aleh Ahiyevich
Yauheni Akhramenka
Siarhei Papok
13Ukraine0:04:09.709
Volodymyr Dzhus
Vitaliy Popkov
Vitaliy Shchedov
Maksym Vasilyev

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Gold Medal Round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:57.907
Luke Davison
Glenn O'Shea
Alexander Edmondson
2Denmark0:03:59.623
Casper Von Folsach
Lasse Norman Hansen
Christian Rasmus Quaade
Alex Rasmussen

Men's Team Pursuit Final - Bronze Medal Round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3New Zealand0:03:58.989
Aaron Gate
Pieter Bulling
Dylan Kennett
Marc Ryan
4Russia0:04:00.777
Artur Ershov
Evgeny Kovalev
Ivan Kovalev
Alexander Serov

Men's Team Sprint -Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:43.065
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
2Germany0:00:43.301
Rene Enders
Robert Forstemann
Maximilian Levy
3Russia0:00:43.454
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Nikita Shurshin
4France0:00:43.486
Gregory Bauge
Kevin Sireau
Michael D'almeida
5Great Britain0:00:43.617
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Kian Emadicoffin
6Australia0:00:43.658
Daniel Ellis
Shane Perkins
Matthew Glaetzer
7Poland0:00:43.885
Maciej Bielecki
Damian Zielinski
Krzysztof Maksel
8Netherlands0:00:43.925
Jeffrey Hoogland
Hugo Haak
Matthijs Buchli
9Spain0:00:44.753
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
Hodei Mazquiaran Uria
10Colombia0:00:44.924
Ruben Dario Murillo Minota
Leonardo Narvaez
Santiago Ramirez
11Japan0:00:44.938
Tomoyuki Kawabata
Kazunari Watanabe
Seiichiro Nakagawa
12China0:00:45.131
Ke Hu
Miao Zhang
Chao Xu

Men's Team Sprint -Gold medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:42.840
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
2Germany0:00:42.885
Rene Enders
Robert Forstemann
Maximilian Levy

Men's Team Sprint -Bronze medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3France0:00:43.285
Gregory Bauge
Kevin Sireau
Michael D'almeida
4Russia0:00:43.309
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Nikita Shurshin

Women's Team Sprint- Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.575
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2China0:00:32.941
Junhong Lin
Tianshi Zhong
3Great Britain0:00:33.214
Jessica Varnish
Rebecca Angharad James
4Russia0:00:33.441
Elena Brezhniva
Anastasiia Voinova
5France0:00:33.443
Sandie Clair
Virginie Cueff
6Spain0:00:33.913
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
7Colombia0:00:34.185
Gaviria Juliana
Diana Maria Garcia Orrego
8Ukraine0:00:34.961
Olena Tsos
Olena Starikova
9Mexico0:00:35.003
Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez Luz
10Japan0:00:35.584
Takako Ishii
10Netherlandsrelegated
Elis Ligtlee
Shanne Braspennincx

Women's Team Sprint- Gold medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.440
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
2China0:00:33.239
Junhong Lin
Tianshi Zhong

Women's Team Sprint- Bronze medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Great Britain0:00:33.032
Jessica Varnish
Rebecca Angharad James
4Russia0:00:33.154
Elena Brezhniva
Anastasiia Voinova

Women's Scratch Race-40 laps (10km)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kelly Druyts (Bel)
2Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)
3Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus)
4Jennifer Valente (USA)
5Laurie Berthon (Fra)
6Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
7Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub)
8Danielle King (GBr)
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
10Katsiaryna Barazna (Blr)
11Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
12Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)
13Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
14Caroline Ryan (Irl)
15Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
16Jannie Milena Zambrano Salcedo (Col)
17Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex)
18Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr)
19Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus)
DNFJupha Somnet (Mas)

 

