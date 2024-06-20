Katie Archibald out of the Paris Olympics after breaking her leg in a freak garden accident

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me,” says 2020 Olympic champion

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 14/04/2024 - Cycling - Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup - Round 3: Milton - Mattamy National Cycling Centre, Milton, Ontario, Canada - Women's Omnium - Points Race 4/4 - Letizia Paternoster of Italy Wins Silver (left) and Katie Archibald of Great Britain wins Gold (right)

Great Britain's Katie Archibald is out of the Paris Olympics after breaking her leg and tearing ligaments in a freak accident in her garden. 

30-year-old Archibald won gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and has become a leader and role model in the Great Britain track team.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.