Katie Archibald out of the Paris Olympics after breaking her leg in a freak garden accident

Great Britain's Katie Archibald is out of the Paris Olympics after breaking her leg and tearing ligaments in a freak accident in her garden.

30-year-old Archibald won gold medals at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics and has become a leader and role model in the Great Britain track team.

In a post on Instagram, Archibald revealed she had surgery on Wednesday to repair the breaks and ligament damage but confirmed that the Olympics ‘won’t involve me.’”

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck," Archibald wrote in a message on Instagram, alongside two photographs.

"That was on Tuesday, and since then I've been in full princess mode. Had surgery yesterday to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments. Then hopefully this afternoon I'll be going home."

Archibald was expected to race in the team pursuit, Madison and Omnium in Paris in early August. She won Olympic gold in the women's team pursuit in Rio in 2016, then a silver medal in the same event at Tokyo 2020, plus a gold medal in the Madison.

"A hundred thank yous for the fabulous doctors, nurses, radiographers, porters, physios, surgeons and more at the Manchester Royal Infirmary," Archibald wrote, appealing to take her injuries well.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me.

"I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine."

In a statement of support, British Cycling said they were saddened that Archibald will miss the Paris Olympics.

“We share in Katie's heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," the statement said.

“Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step.”