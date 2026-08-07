Anna van der Breggen abandons the Tour de France Femmes

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SD Worx-Protime leader finished in the gruppetto on stage 6 and did not start stage 7

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime crosses the finish line during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 5 a 140km stage from Macon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais / #UCIWWT / on August 05, 2026 in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid mounting struggles at the Tour de France Femmes, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) has pulled out of the race, deciding not to take to the start of Friday's stage 7.

The 36-year-old Dutchwoman, one of the most decorated riders in cycling history, has been off the pace since the race began but her troubles piled high on stage 6 as she lost 13 minutes and fell to 28th overall.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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