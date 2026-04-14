La Vuelta Femenina 2026 stage 2 preview
May 4, Stage 2: Lobios to San Cibrao das Viñas, 109km
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There are no categorised mountains on tap for stage 2, however, the 109km route profile is anything but flat. The course is either up or down and likely to be a good opportunity for a breakaway or a reduced group on the roads toward the finish. It is not a flat finish either, but the peloton will tackle a short, steep ascent in the final kilometres before a short descent into San Cibrao das Viñas.
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Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
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Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
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