Life Time Grand Prix: Stella Hobbs uses long-range solo attack to win elite women's Big Sugar Gravel

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Sofia Gomez Villafañe best in four-rider chase group to land podium ahead of Hayley Preen

Stella Hobbs (MAAP-ENVE) rides solo to victory in the elite women&#039;s gravel race at 2026 Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas
Stella Hobbs (MAAP-ENVE) rides solo to victory in the elite women's gravel race at 2026 Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas (Image credit: Life Time)
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Stella Hobbs (MAAP-ENVE) soloed to victory in the elite women's gravel race at Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday. From a four-rider chase group, Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) won the sprint for second and Hayley Preen (ChemChamp Honeycomb) secured third.

Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) jumped early to the front before the final left-hand bend that led to the uphill straightaway, and she finished fifth, passed at the end by Kylee Hanel (Cervelo-Maxxis).

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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