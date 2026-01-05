Human Powered Health to debut new 'tailwind' textured kits created by new partner Verge Sport at Tour Down Under

News
By published

New York-based cycling apparel company makes a 'milestone' move to Women's WorldTour

The 2026 Human Powered Health kits are provided by new team partner Verge Sport
The 2026 Human Powered Health kits are provided by new team partner Verge Sport (Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling)

Human Powered Health revealed a fresh look for the 2026 season on Monday, created by new team partner Verge Sport. The team's signature bold colours of orange and purple incorporate a new textured overlay pattern dubbed 'tailwind', a new pattern to emulate speed and wind.

Remaining central to the design is the Human Powered Health branding, with the 'boltman' symbol on the front and back of the jersey, as well as both sleeves, distinguishing the colour gradient transition from purple on the shoulders to bright orange on the chest.

The brand previously made Intermarché-Wanty's kit.

"We wanted to visualize wind, motion and momentum. We wanted to maintain our trademark brand gradient, but we wanted to add a new layer, a texture, these streaks of visualized ‘wind’, to add our tailwind to the design," he said.

"To see our apparel supporting these elite athletes in the Women’s WorldTour is an honor and a milestone for Verge," said founder of Verge Sport Michael Magur.

"Throughout the season, we’ll release behind-the-scenes content, athlete-driven product insights, and special activations that celebrate Human Powered Health riders and the communities that support them. Expect contests and giveaways tied to major races - including chances to win official team-issue kits. Together, we want to grow the sport and make fans feel part of the journey."

Image 1 of 3
Human Powered Health riders pose in new 2026 team kit, a blend of purple and orange
(Image credit: Human Powered Health)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.