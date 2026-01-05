Human Powered Health to debut new 'tailwind' textured kits created by new partner Verge Sport at Tour Down Under

The 2026 Human Powered Health kits are provided by new team partner Verge Sport

Human Powered Health revealed a fresh look for the 2026 season on Monday, created by new team partner Verge Sport. The team's signature bold colours of orange and purple incorporate a new textured overlay pattern dubbed 'tailwind', a new pattern to emulate speed and wind.

Remaining central to the design is the Human Powered Health branding, with the 'boltman' symbol on the front and back of the jersey, as well as both sleeves, distinguishing the colour gradient transition from purple on the shoulders to bright orange on the chest.

This past summer, the Women's WorldTour team announced a three-year extension with their title sponsor, wellness platform business Human Powered Health, which would solidify the squad at the highest level through 2028. Verge Sport is the newest partnership for the team, and receives prominent placement on both sides of the jersey, as well as on the side panel of the shorts.

"Partnering with Verge Sport marks an exciting step forward for our program,” Ro De Jonckere, team general manager, said in a press release. “Their commitment to innovation and performance aligns perfectly with our own ambitions. We’re proud to bring this refreshed look to the Women’s WorldTour as we advance together."

The brand previously made Intermarché-Wanty's kit.

De Jonckere noted that Verge Sport demonstrated their commitment to the team by being present at the team's October test camp at the Wellesley Performance Lab in Massachusetts and then for fine-tuning apparel fits for each individual rider at a recent training camp in Spain.

Other team partners HumanGO, Wahoo and Kelly Benefits are part of the logo block on the front upper chest and above the pockets on the back. Black Inc, wheel provider, and Factor Bikes, bike partner, adorn the sleeves.

The sweeping overlay pattern on this year's jerseys were designed for a "speed-evoking" concept that came from "having the wind at our backs", said Sam Wiebe, creative director for the team.

"We wanted to visualize wind, motion and momentum. We wanted to maintain our trademark brand gradient, but we wanted to add a new layer, a texture, these streaks of visualized ‘wind’, to add our tailwind to the design," he said.

The new design will debut at Tour Down Under, January 17-19. Nina Buijsman, Carlotta Cipressi, Marit Raaijmakers, Katia Ragusa and Maggie Coles-Lyster are expected to compete in the line-up for the WorldTour opener, while Barbara Malcotti will sit out and recover from a broken pelvis suffered in a training crash in December.

Verge Sport, headquartered in New York, has more than 25 years experience in making custom cycling apparel, with their production facility based in Poland. The company is evolving to their own production and global distribution facility in the Philippines.

"To see our apparel supporting these elite athletes in the Women’s WorldTour is an honor and a milestone for Verge," said founder of Verge Sport Michael Magur.

"The new Human Powered Health kit uses our fastest fabrics, wind-tunnel-tested patterning, and rider-specific tailoring developed during individual fittings with the team. From our aerodynamic woven sleeves to ultra-breathable, cooling-engineered fabrics and refined panel shaping, every detail is built to deliver comfort, speed, and WorldTour-level performance.

"Throughout the season, we’ll release behind-the-scenes content, athlete-driven product insights, and special activations that celebrate Human Powered Health riders and the communities that support them. Expect contests and giveaways tied to major races - including chances to win official team-issue kits. Together, we want to grow the sport and make fans feel part of the journey."