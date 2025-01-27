From training race to charged WorldTour battles, the 25-year evolution of the Tour Down Under

Celebrating one era and carving out the next at Australia’s men's and women's WorldTour opener

The peloton on stage 2 of the 2025 men&#039;s Tour Down Under
The peloton on stage 2 of the 2025 men's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Once for South Australia, it was the Formula 1 Grand Prix that was the crowning jewel of sporting events but its loss to Melbourne turned out to be Australian cycling’s gain – it delivered a clear opening for the state to soon get behind a very different type of race, the Tour Down Under.

What started as a men’s event in 1999 has changed considerably in the past 25 years, delivering the highly anticipated start to the season for both the men’s and women’s WorldTour with the 2025 race certainly delivering a level of competition that matches up to that top-tier status.

