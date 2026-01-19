Only half a team but a whole lot of hope as Nina Buijsman pushes Human Powered Health up the ranks at the Women's Tour Down Under

'We're hoping for a lot, but to get a top 10 in a World Tour race for us … it’s a real victory at this point' says DS Clark Sheehan at the start of the day

CAMPBELLTOWN, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 19: Nina Buijsman of the Netherlands and Team Human Powered Health competes during the 10th Santos Women&#039;s Tour Down Under 2026, Stage 3 a 126.5km stage from Norwood to Campbelltown / #UCIWWT / on January 19, 2026 in Campbelltown, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Nina Buijsman finished sixth on the final stage in Australia (Image credit: Con Chronis/Getty Images)

Walking around the edge of the oval in Campbelltown where teams were set up with their vans and shade marquees as riders after the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under presented a roller coaster of moods.

EF Education-Oatly not surprisingly joyously rushed to congratulate race winner Noemi Rüegg, UAE Team ADQ were a the picture of disappointment after taking three of the top four spots but missing out on the one they really wanted, and then there was Human Powered Health.

"Yesterday seeing the riders come in, they were pretty spent and exhausted but Nina still had life in her … so really who knows what the race in the future holds, but I feel pretty optimistic," Human Powered Health sports director Clark Sheehan told Cyclingnews before the start of stage 3.

"We're hoping for a lot, but to get a top 10 in a World Tour race for us … it’s a real victory at this point."

The Dutch rider had a good idea of what she was in for with the climb of the Corkscrew, having taken on a single ascent when she came out to the race in 2023 – finishing 13th overall.

