Three-year commitment from Human Powered Health continues US-based Women's WorldTour squad throught 2028

By published

Barbara Malcotti and Lily Williams lead team at Tour de France Femmes

ESPINOSA DE LOS MONTEROS - PICON BLANCO, SPAIN - MAY 24: Barbara Malcotti of Italy and Team Human Powered Health crosses the finish line during the 10th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2025, Stage 3 a 95km stage from Valle de Valdebezana - Soncillo to Espinosa de los Monteros - Picon Blanco 1506m / #UCIWWT / on May 24, 2025 in Espinosa de los Monteros - Picon Blanco, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Barbara Malcotti finished ninth on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos, and held on to ninth overall in GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Human Powered Health Cycling secured another three years with their title sponsor, announcing the day ahead of the start of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes that the partnership with Human Powered Health would continue to 2028, aligning with the next UCI Women's WorldTour cycle.

Circuit Sport, the team's management firm, first joined with the wellness platform business after the 2021 season, when, following 10 years on lower professional tiers as Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and then Rally Cycling, the squad moved to the WorldTour level.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.