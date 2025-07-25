Three-year commitment from Human Powered Health continues US-based Women's WorldTour squad throught 2028

Barbara Malcotti finished ninth on stage 3 at Vuelta a Burgos, and held on to ninth overall in GC

Human Powered Health Cycling secured another three years with their title sponsor, announcing the day ahead of the start of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes that the partnership with Human Powered Health would continue to 2028, aligning with the next UCI Women's WorldTour cycle.

Circuit Sport, the team's management firm, first joined with the wellness platform business after the 2021 season, when, following 10 years on lower professional tiers as Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies and then Rally Cycling, the squad moved to the WorldTour level.

“We are incredibly proud to extend our partnership with Human Powered Health for the next three years. Their long-term commitment provides the fuel we need to pursue our ambitious goal of becoming a top-five team by 2028,” said Ro De Janckere, the team's general manager, who will continue to oversee the team's development from the European base in Belgium.

Human Powered Health was ranked 13th in the UCI standings headed into August, led this year by Barbara Malcotti of Italy and USA's Lily Williams, both who have been part of Human Powered Health since the move to the WorldTour in 2022.

The squad takes the start of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday with veterans Malcotti and Williams supported by Thalita De Jong, Ruth Edwards, Romy Kasper, Mona Mitterwallner and Marit Raaijmakers.

Malcotti has had top 10 GC results this year at Giro d'Italia Women, UAE Tour Women and Vuelta a Burgos, while Williams has been on the podium on stage 2 at UAE Tour Women and finished top 10 at WorldTour one-day races Copenhagen Sprint and Gent-Wevelgem.

“Beyond the race results, Human Powered Health is the ideal partner to help us elevate performance on every level,” noted De Jonckere. “From cutting-edge support through their Performance Labs and training insights to a shared belief in the values that underpin true success. The 'pillars of performance' are deeply aligned with our team’s philosophy, making this partnership not only strategic, but authentic.”

Human Powered Health’s Performance Lab network will continue to provide state-of-the-art testing and individualized data science for team athletes. Based in Minnesota, Human Powered Health has performance labs in the US in Arizona, Massachusetts and Minnesota.

“Women’s cycling epitomizes the values of our organization. This team embodies the grit and courageousness it takes to make a difference,” said Dan Cohen, chief performance officer of Human Powered Health.

“We look forward to the continued growth of the team and find tremendous inspiration in their success. They remind us that true health is self-made, and achievable through our four 'pillars of performance' - movement, mindset, fuel and recovery.”

