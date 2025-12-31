Gent-Wevelgem Women 2026
Date
March 29, 2026
Distance
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Start location
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Finish location
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Start time
|Row 4 - Cell 1
Finish time
|Row 5 - Cell 1
Category
Women's WorldTour
Previous edition
2024 winner
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)
In Flanders Fields. From Middelkerke to Wevelgem information
Gent-Wevelgem Women has been renamed In Flanders Fields. From Middelkerke to Wevelgem for 2026 but the race remains largely unchanged and should offer the best female sprinters a chance against the Classics riders who emerge on the short climbs of Flanders.
2026 marks the 15th edition and In Flanders Fields, From Middelkerke to Wevelgem will be on March 29, the same day as the men's race.
The race rolls through Flanders Fields, paying homage to the victims of the First World War. Both the women's and men's races were rebranded with the addition of ‘In Flanders Fields’ to the name in 2016 for the centennial celebration of World War I.
Organisers of the men's race created a women's edition in 2012 as a national event. It was added to the UCI calendar as a 1.2-ranked event in 2014 when American Lauren Hall secured the victory. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016.
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 edition in the tightest of sprints. It took a photo finish to decide the outcome, as the Dutchwoman edged out Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) at the line in Wevelgem.
In 2025 Wiebes was fare more dominant in the sprint, taking the 100th victory of her career.
She launched her sprint with 200 metres to go from behind teammate and world champion Lotte Kopecky. Wiebes was untouchable, with Balsamo and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) not able to come around her and settling for second and third.
