Gent-Wevelgem Women 2026

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
In Flanders Fields. From Middelkerke to Wevelgem overview

Date

March 29, 2026

Distance

Row 1 - Cell 1

Start location

Row 2 - Cell 1

Finish location

Row 3 - Cell 1

Start time

Row 4 - Cell 1

Finish time

Row 5 - Cell 1

Category

Women's WorldTour

Previous edition

2025 Gent-Wevelgem Women

2024 winner

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 30 LR Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek on second place race winner Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime and Charlotte Kool of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 14th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2025 Womens Elite a 1689km one day race from Ypres to Wevelgem UCIWWT on March 30 2025 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lorena Wiebes won Gent-Wevelgem in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Flanders Fields. From Middelkerke to Wevelgem information

Gent-Wevelgem Women has been renamed In Flanders Fields. From Middelkerke to Wevelgem for 2026 but the race remains largely unchanged and should offer the best female sprinters a chance against the Classics riders who emerge on the short climbs of Flanders.

2026 marks the 15th edition and In Flanders Fields, From Middelkerke to Wevelgem will be on March 29, the same day as the men's race.

The race rolls through Flanders Fields, paying homage to the victims of the First World War. Both the women's and men's races were rebranded with the addition of ‘In Flanders Fields’ to the name in 2016 for the centennial celebration of World War I.

Organisers of the men's race created a women's edition in 2012 as a national event. It was added to the UCI calendar as a 1.2-ranked event in 2014 when American Lauren Hall secured the victory. The event joined the Women's WorldTour in 2016.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the 2024 edition in the tightest of sprints. It took a photo finish to decide the outcome, as the Dutchwoman edged out Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) at the line in Wevelgem.

In 2025 Wiebes was fare more dominant in the sprint, taking the 100th victory of her career.

She launched her sprint with 200 metres to go from behind teammate and world champion Lotte Kopecky. Wiebes was untouchable, with Balsamo and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) not able to come around her and settling for second and third.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2026 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.