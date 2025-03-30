Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes sprints to repeat victory

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won Gent-Wevelgem, taking the 100th victory of her career. Launching her sprint with 200 metres to go from the wheel of her teammate, world champion Lotte Kopecky, Wiebes was untouchable, with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) not able to come around her and settling for second and third.

Kopecky had ridden hard up the second ascent of the Kemmelberg, splitting the peloton and initiating a front group of five that also included Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Wiebes, Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly), and Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

But Longo Borghini was not taking any turns, and they were only 15 seconds ahead of the peloton where Lidl-Trek were chasing hard. Wiebes and Kopecky attacked in turns to make Longo Borghini chase, and the two groups eventually merged with 27km to go.

Although there was no shortage of attacks on the run-in to Wevelgem and Lidl-Trek even tried to force echelons, nobody got away for longer than a few seconds, and when the sprinters' teams took control, a bunch sprint was inevitable.

