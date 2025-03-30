Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes sprints to repeat victory

Elisa Balsamo, Charlotte Kool round out podium

Dutch Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime wins the women elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 169.1 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lorena Wiebes wins Gent-Wevelgem 2025
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won Gent-Wevelgem, taking the 100th victory of her career. Launching her sprint with 200 metres to go from the wheel of her teammate, world champion Lotte Kopecky, Wiebes was untouchable, with Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic-PostNL) not able to come around her and settling for second and third.

Kopecky had ridden hard up the second ascent of the Kemmelberg, splitting the peloton and initiating a front group of five that also included Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Wiebes, Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly), and Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

