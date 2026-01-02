Ladies Tour of Holland 2026
Date
September 9-13, 2026
Start location
Finish location
Distance
Previous edition
Previous winner
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)
Ladies Tour of Holland information
The Simac Ladies Tour was formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour and has been renamed again for 2026, becoming the Simac Ladies Tour of Holland.
The five-day Women's WorldTour race is held in the Netherlands and is one of the final stage races in the series, which concludes in October with the Tour of Guangxi.
Former winners include Lotte Kopecky, Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title four times.
in 2025, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), once again dominated the sprints to secure overall victory for the second time in her career. Wiebes won all five road stages, with Zoe Bäckstedt winning the time trial stage.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Ladies Tour of Holland with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
