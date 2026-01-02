Ladies Tour of Holland 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ladies Tour of Holland overview Date September 9-13, 2026 Start location Row 1 - Cell 1 Finish location Row 2 - Cell 1 Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition 2025 Simac Ladies Tour Previous winner Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)

Ladies Tour of Holland information

The Simac Ladies Tour was formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour and has been renamed again for 2026, becoming the Simac Ladies Tour of Holland.

The five-day Women's WorldTour race is held in the Netherlands and is one of the final stage races in the series, which concludes in October with the Tour of Guangxi.

Former winners include Lotte Kopecky, Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title four times.

in 2025, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), once again dominated the sprints to secure overall victory for the second time in her career. Wiebes won all five road stages, with Zoe Bäckstedt winning the time trial stage.

