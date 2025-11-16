Boulder Cup: Caroline Mani and Eric Brunner earn elite titles at C1 races in Colorado

Just days after announcing her retirement, Caroline Mani (Velomafia p/b Bikeflights) claimed a solo victory in the penultimate race of her long career at day one C1 races of the Boulder Cup in Colorado on Saturday. In the elite men’s race, Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) also crossed the finish line solo for the win in Valmont Park.

The 38-year-old Mani received a heartfelt sendoff from fellow racers, who lined up their bikes with wheels raised in her honor at staging. She then crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of her closest rival, securing the 40th UCI victory of her career. Colorado Mesa University teammates Makena Kellerman and Cassidy Hickey finished second and third, respectively.

“There are not enough words to describe how special today was,” Mani shared on Instagram. She continued to thank the Boulder Cup organiser, Boulder Junior Cycling, race announcer Dave Towle, “the racers, my friends, my family, and everyone out there. I will never, ever forget today.

“Today I got my 40 UCI Win, last one tomorrow!”

Brunner had ample time to savour his fifth victory of the 2025-2025 cyclocross season, finishing 1:19 ahead of his nearest competitor, Ivan Sippy (Colorado Mesa University), who took second. Jack Spranger (Colorado Mesa University) claimed third, crossing the line 17 seconds later.

The Boulder Cup made its return to the UCI calendar after a five-year hiatus. The races were last held in 2019 as the US Open of Cyclocross, where Mani finished third and fourth over the weekend. The Valmont Park course followed the same layout used for the 2014 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships, featuring its signature steep hills and technical sections.

Results

