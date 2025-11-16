Boulder Cup: Caroline Mani and Eric Brunner earn elite titles at C1 races in Colorado

Franchwoman claims 40th UCI victory in penultimate race of her career

Defending champion Eric Brunner rides in front of eventual winner Andrew Strohmeyer
Eric Brunner earlier this season (Image credit: Sam Brummitt)
Just days after announcing her retirement, Caroline Mani (Velomafia p/b Bikeflights) claimed a solo victory in the penultimate race of her long career at day one C1 races of the Boulder Cup in Colorado on Saturday.  In the elite men’s race,  Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) also crossed the finish line solo for the win in Valmont Park.

The 38-year-old Mani received a heartfelt sendoff from fellow racers, who lined up their bikes with wheels raised in her honor at staging. She then crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of her closest rival, securing the 40th UCI victory of her career. Colorado Mesa University teammates Makena Kellerman and Cassidy Hickey finished second and third, respectively.

“There are not enough words to describe how special today was,” Mani shared on Instagram. She continued to thank the Boulder Cup organiser, Boulder Junior Cycling, race announcer Dave Towle, “the racers, my friends, my family, and everyone out there. I will never, ever forget today.

“Today I got my 40 UCI Win, last one tomorrow!”

