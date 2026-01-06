Dion Smith gets 'late opportunity' to replace Simon Clarke on NSN Cycling Team

The numbers of WorldTour riders without a contract for 2026 has shrunk by one as NSN Cycling announced the signing of Dion Smith, formerly with Intermarché-Wanty, on a one-year contract. The team also brought Israeli Rotem Tene up from the organisation's development squad.

Despite having a valid contract with his former team, the 32-year-old New Zealander was left on the job market after the Lotto-Intermarché merger.

"To have this late opportunity to sign for NSN Cycling Team this season feels very natural as the team has always seemed like a great fit for myself," Smith said in the team's press release.

"Being surrounded by familiar faces and guys I train with a lot creates an environment I feel very motivated to be a part of. 2026 will now be key for me to show I still belong in the WorldTour, being a valuable asset to race leaders within the team."

Smith, who narrowly escaped being taken down by a goat in a notable incident in last year's Giro d'Italia, won't start with the team until February 2, 2026, following Simon Clarke's retirement after the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 1.

"We are pleased to welcome Dion Smith to the team and happy to have made space for him ahead of the 2026 racing season," NSN Cycling Team General Manager Kjell Carlström said.

"At the same time, we have wanted to bring Rotem Tene up from the Development Team, a promotion he well and truly deserves, and it made sense for him [Smith] to take Simon Clarke's spot in the team following his retirement at the end of the Australian racing block.

"Dion brings a wealth of experience after a decade in the pro peloton and will add depth to our one-day and stage race rosters, playing a key role as a support rider. While Rotem has repeatedly shown his strength as a sprinter in the five years he has raced for the Development Team and we are excited to see him develop further over the next two years.

"Dion's experience and Rotem's long-term potential perfectly complement our strategy as we continue to build a competitive and cohesive roster for the coming seasons."

There are approximately 21 WorldTour riders from last season and 28 from ProTeams who either have not announced a team for 2026 or a contract renewal. The most notable riders who might still be on the market include Hugh Carthy, Chris Froome, and Ruben Guerreiro.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.