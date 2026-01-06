Dion Smith gets 'late opportunity' to replace Simon Clarke on NSN Cycling Team

News
By published

New Zealander to join on February 2 after Clarke's retirement

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 10: Dion Smith of New Zealand and Team Intermarche - Wanty competes during the 108th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2025, Stage 2 a 13.7km individual time trial stage from Tirana to Tirana / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Dion Smith during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The numbers of WorldTour riders without a contract for 2026 has shrunk by one as NSN Cycling announced the signing of Dion Smith, formerly with Intermarché-Wanty, on a one-year contract. The team also brought Israeli Rotem Tene up from the organisation's development squad.

Despite having a valid contract with his former team, the 32-year-old New Zealander was left on the job market after the Lotto-Intermarché merger.

"We are pleased to welcome Dion Smith to the team and happy to have made space for him ahead of the 2026 racing season," NSN Cycling Team General Manager Kjell Carlström said.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.