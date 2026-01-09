'We need a transfer system like in football' – Picnic PostNL look to the future after losing Oscar Onley to Ineos Grenadiers

Max Poole to target Giro d'Italia GC as sprinter Fabio Jakobsen returns after iliac artery surgery

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - JULY 22: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Oscar Onley finished fourth for Picnic PostNL at the Tour de France but switched to Ineos Grenadiers after paying out his contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Picnic PostNL's jersey design has changed little for 2026, but the Netherlands-based WorldTour team begins a new era and faces new challenges after Oscar Onley bought out his contract and moved to Ineos Grenadiers.

Picnic PostNL have lost their Grand Tour leader and key UCI ranking points scorer, and yet there was the usual sense of laid-back enthusiasm and ambition at their Calpe training camp as riders and management spoke about their plans for 2026.

Picnic PostNL were the first WorldTour team to invest in a development programme and are convinced new riders will emerge via their proven system and protocols. Nobody at the team would reveal details of Onley's transfer fee, but he and Ineos Grenadiers reportedly paid close to €6 million. That money will be spent carefully in the years to come.

