'We'll see how things develop' - The UAE Tour stage win record holder will miss the 2026 edition following winter knee injury

News
By published

Soudal-QuickStep star Tim Merlier's season start gets pushed back once again

QIDFA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek, Fernando Gaviria Rendon of Colombia and Team Movistar Team, Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step cross the finish line during the 7th UAE Tour 2025, Stage 4 a 181km stage from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm al Quwain / #UCIWWT / on February 20, 2025 in Fujairah Qidfa Beach, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
There won't be any sprint showdowns between Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier at this year's UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UAE Tour, which runs February 16-22, usually stands as a major meeting point for the top sprinters of the peloton, though this year's race will have to do without one of the fastest men in the world.

The race, which could see three or four sprint opportunities on largely pan-flat routes through the Emirates, will not be welcoming Soudal-QuickStep star Tim Merlier this year.

Merlier, 33, was arguably the top sprinter in the world last season. He sped to 16 wins, including eight at WorldTour level and two Tour de France stages. His absence is a big miss for the UAE Tour, which is heavily based on sprint stages – in addition to a short time trial and two summit finishes.

Paul Magnier's second at the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana is their best result to date. Elsewhere, Laurenz Rex sprinted to fourth on stage 1 of the AlUla Tour, and second-year pro Andrea Raccagni Noviero took sixth and the young rider's classification at the Tour Down Under.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.