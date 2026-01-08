'I can't say what exactly the problem was' - Knee injury delays Tim Merlier's 2026 season debut

Soudal-QuickStep rider to miss January AlUla Tour clash with Jonathan Milan

L-R, French Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step, Belgian Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step and Belgian Yves Lampaert of Soudal Quick-Step pictured during the team presentation of the Soudal Quick-Step cycling team in Calpe, Spain, Thursday 08 January 2026.BELGA PHOTO JOMA GARCIA (Photo by JOMA GARCIA / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tim Merlier speaks at the Soudal-Quickstep team presentation on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Merlier is expected to step up, win big again in 2026, and help fill the gap left by Remco Evenepoel's transfer away from Soudal-QuickStep. However, the Belgian sprinter's winter has been disrupted by a knee injury, which has delayed his season debut.

Merlier won 16 races in 2025, racing between late January and mid-October but his knee problem means he will miss this year's AlUla Tour despite being announced by race organisers. The Saudi race is scheduled for January 27-31 and offers several sprint opportunities. Merlier was expected to clash with Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) for the first time in 2026, but that clash has now been delayed.

