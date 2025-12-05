'Visma said it would be difficult for me to race a Grand Tour in 2026, that was the turning point' – Cian Uijtdebroeks lifts lid on breaking contract to join Movistar

Belgian details how his relationship and alignment with Visma-Lease a Bike broke down over GC ambitions and lack of opportunities

Belgian talent Cian Uijtdebroeks has said that being denied the chance to even start a Grand Tour in 2026 was one of the key reasons why he broke his contract with Visma-Lease a Bike to join Movistar this winter, where he hopes to reignite his GC career.

The Belgian surprised the cycling world in October when his move to Movistar was announced after little talk or rumour to that effect, and in a recent interview with Marca, he opened up about the reasons for the move.

Long touted as a future GC prospect, Uijtdebroeks finished eighth at the Vuelta a España in 2023, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, but left the team early shortly after that to join Visma-Lease a Bike after rumours of tension within the team.

It was at this point that Uijtdebroeks and his agent – who had already brokered his early exit from Bora – started to explore other options, and Movistar emerged as a good fit.

"To be good in the GC, I need to race for three weeks. I already tried one week [races], I already got a top 10 finish in the 2023 Vuelta a España, but I want more. That's where the difference in vision arose. Movistar offered me that from the very beginning."

As likely Movistar's foremost GC rider in 2026, Uijtdebroeks will have a lot of freedom over his programme, and is set to target the spring and then one Grand Tour – likely not the Tour de France just yet, though.

Having made two mid-contract exits in as many years, Uijtdebroeks' latest move has sparked some criticism from around the cycling world, especially as he has signed another long-term contract – until 2029 – but he underlined how he feels "comfortable" and well-aligned with the Spanish squad, who had courted him some time ago.

"At Bora and Visma, I experienced different cultures. Now I've discovered that I need a professional environment, yes, but also a human one, something that makes me feel relaxed," he said. "During the training camp, I already felt like I was part of a family. That's why I'm sure I made the right choice. Sebastián [Unzué, team manager] and I share the same vision. The plan is perfect."

