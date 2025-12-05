'Visma said it would be difficult for me to race a Grand Tour in 2026, that was the turning point' – Cian Uijtdebroeks lifts lid on breaking contract to join Movistar

Belgian talent Cian Uijtdebroeks has said that being denied the chance to even start a Grand Tour in 2026 was one of the key reasons why he broke his contract with Visma-Lease a Bike to join Movistar this winter, where he hopes to reignite his GC career.

The Belgian surprised the cycling world in October when his move to Movistar was announced after little talk or rumour to that effect, and in a recent interview with Marca, he opened up about the reasons for the move.

Long touted as a future GC prospect, Uijtdebroeks finished eighth at the Vuelta a España in 2023, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, but left the team early shortly after that to join Visma-Lease a Bike after rumours of tension within the team.

At Visma, he was expected to build on his GC credentials, but instead suffered with injury, was put on a pared-back development programme, and despite a successful summer in 2025, wasn't yet back on the path he wanted.

The deciding factor, he explained, came when Visma told Uijtdebroeks he may not even ride one of the three Grand Tours next season, let alone be leader.

"At the end of this season, when we discussed next year's program, we first addressed my physical issues and then moved on to the sporting aspects. Visma said it would be difficult for me to race a Grand Tour in 2026. That was the turning point: our visions no longer aligned," he told Marca.

It was at this point that Uijtdebroeks and his agent – who had already brokered his early exit from Bora – started to explore other options, and Movistar emerged as a good fit.

"Visma is a huge team, with many Grand Tour victories, but my goals didn't align with theirs. I want to fight for the overall classification in the Grand Tours, and although they were ambitious with me, it wasn't planned for that right now," he said.

"To be good in the GC, I need to race for three weeks. I already tried one week [races], I already got a top 10 finish in the 2023 Vuelta a España, but I want more. That's where the difference in vision arose. Movistar offered me that from the very beginning."

Whilst Visma juggle the ambitions of riders like Jonas Vingegaard, Matteo Jorgenson, Simon Yates and other strong GC riders, Uijtdebroeks is expecting leadership and opportunities at the Spanish team.

"I'm convinced that the step I'm taking now is the right one," he said to Marca. "My heart is in the Grand Tours, and with Movistar I feel they trust me to achieve that goal. At Visma there are so many strong riders that the opportunities are minimal. And in my last year, between injuries and problems, I fell behind very quickly. The vision that Alex Carera [his agent] and I had regarding my development was different from the team's."

As likely Movistar's foremost GC rider in 2026, Uijtdebroeks will have a lot of freedom over his programme, and is set to target the spring and then one Grand Tour – likely not the Tour de France just yet, though.

"I'll race the Classics, the Ardennes Classics, and then we'll choose between the Giro and the Vuelta," he said. "The Vuelta route is incredibly tough and I really like it, but the Giro also appeals to me; it's the first Grand Tour of the year and starting early motivates me. It will depend on the route and the time trial kilometers, because we don't want to waste time."

Having made two mid-contract exits in as many years, Uijtdebroeks' latest move has sparked some criticism from around the cycling world, especially as he has signed another long-term contract – until 2029 – but he underlined how he feels "comfortable" and well-aligned with the Spanish squad, who had courted him some time ago.

"At Bora and Visma, I experienced different cultures. Now I've discovered that I need a professional environment, yes, but also a human one, something that makes me feel relaxed," he said. "During the training camp, I already felt like I was part of a family. That's why I'm sure I made the right choice. Sebastián [Unzué, team manager] and I share the same vision. The plan is perfect."