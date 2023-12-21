Bora-Hansgrohe reach contract termination agreement with Uijtdebroeks

Bora-Hansgrohe announced they have reached an agreement to terminate the contract between them and Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks, freeing him to officially be added to the Jumbo-Lease A Bike roster for 2024.

"The UCI has just approved the agreement in an urgent decision," the press release from Bora-Hansgrohe stated. "This means that the current rider contract between Cian Uijtdebroeks and Bora-Hansgrohe will be terminated by mutual agreement on December 31, 2023. Bora-Hansgrohe wishes Cian Uijtdebroeks the best of luck in the next step in his career."

Uijtdebroeks attended today's Visma-Lease A Bike team presentation and outlined his goal of targeting the Giro d'Italia next year.

The news follows almost two weeks of criticism from all sides, with Bora-Hansgrohe insisting Uijtdebroeks would be on their team next year, and the Belgian claiming his contract had already been terminated on December 1.

Visma manager Richard Plugge came under fire from Cofidis manager Cedric Vasseur for failing to respect the contract and for his double role in managing his team and the AIGCP teams organisation.

It also follows ugly accusations that Uijtdebroeks had been bullied by his teammates at the Vuelta a España this year.

Denk said he hopes similar situations won't arise again in pro cycling.

"Today is a day of mixed feelings. I was surprised to be approached on short notice with the desire to reach an agreement," Denk said. "But it's well known that I'm open to talks and that I won't stand in the way of a transfer if the conditions are right and if it's done according to the rules. That was the case three weeks ago, and it was the same today.

"I am pleased that the dust has finally settled and that the case is now closed. The agreement shows that it's never too late for a reasonable, personal discussion. I would like this case to remain an isolated incident for the entire cycling family: Let's respect contracts and rules, let's be fair with each other."

Denk clarified that Uijtdebroeks did not accuse his now-former teammates of bullying.

"Above all, I stand behind my team. When false accusations are made against our riders, a line is crossed. To be clear: these accusations did not come from Cian. They were never voiced to us by Cian as a reason to change teams," Denk said.