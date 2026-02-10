Unlucky start to life at Movistar for Cian Uijtdebroeks as fracture found after crash at debut race

News
By published

Belgian injures elbow in crash at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

TORREBLANCA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Cian Uijtdebroeks of Belgium and Movistar Team reacts after the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Segorbe to Torreblanca on February 04, 2026 in Torreblanca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Cian Uijtdebroeks at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cian Uijtdebroeks' start to life at his new team, Movistar, has hit a setback after the Belgian was diagnosed with a small fracture in his elbow following his crash at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The 22-year-old was getting his season underway in Valencia, making his debut for the Spanish team after transferring from Visma-Lease a Bike in the winter.

Uijtdebroeks went for checks after the stage, telling Sporza, "I feel something in my hand". Scans at a local hospital initially revealed no fractures, though Uijtdebroeks exited the race with bandaging on his forearm. Movistar manager Jürgen Roelandts said that a return to racing at Paris-Nice might be possible.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.