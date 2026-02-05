'The barriers are flying over the road' – Strong winds force Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana organisers to decide stage 2 time trial times will not count for GC

Strong winds have forced the organisers at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana to make changes to the stage 2 time trial, with the times not set to count towards the general classification and all riders to switch their TT bikes for road bikes.



It was set to be a big day for time trial world champion, Remco Evenepoel, on his first individual time trial for new team Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, and a chance for him to move into the GC lead of the five-day stage race. But it's unlikely now that he takes the risk, given the extreme gusts.



"As a result of the safety protocol meeting comprising the various departments previously communicated, and following a thorough analysis of the situation and the conditions under which the stage will be conducted, the decision has been taken to proceed with the start in accordance with the planned route," read a statement released on the race's X page.



"Nevertheless, it has been agreed that the recorded times will not count towards the general classification. The stage will have a stage winner, and the corresponding podium ceremony will be held in accordance with the established protocol."



With this change in mind, stage 1 winner Biniam Girmay (NSN Cycling Team) will remain the leader of the race heading into tomorrow's third stage, a tough day centred around two key climbs from Orihuela to San Vicente del Raspeig.



Several videos from those who had been on the course revealed the severity of the situation, with one post from ProCyclingStats on X showing a race barrier being battered by the gusts.

Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), interviewed during the television broadcast, said, "Today in the recon it was really windy and I didn't feel safe or comfortable at all. I think it was a really good idea to go on the road bike. It's nicer to be on the TT bike in a time trial but for safety reasons it was a good idea and a good solution to do the race and still do the stage."

Movistar posted a video of Cian Uijtdebroeks, who said, "It's crazy, the course is just unsafe. Riding with the TT bike is impossible with the wind gusts, but also just the barriers are flying over the road, so even with the road bike, for me, it's unsafe. It would be a shame, I think, if we stopped, but let's see what they decide."

It's not the first time a time trial stage has been altered without the GC times counting, with adverse weather on the opening stage of O Gran Camiño in 2024 causing a time trial in A Coruña to be raced with similar rules, Josh Tarling coming out top on that occasion.

