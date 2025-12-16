'Still plenty to unlock' – Confirmation that Sam Welsford will be launching from the 'dialled' lead out of Ineos Grenadiers in 2026 and 2027

'We haven’t had many sprinters in the team in the past but when we have, they’ve been pretty successful, so hopefully Sam can continue that history' says Director of Racing Geraint Thomas

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Sprint jersey leader Sam Welsford of Australia and Red Bull BORA Hansgrohe team wins the 25th Santos Tour Down Under Schwalbe Men&#039;s Stage 6 from Adelaide to Adelaide on January 26, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Peter Mundy/Getty Images)
Sam Welsford wins another stage at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news wasn't exactly a shock given Sam Welsford had already been spotted at the Ineos Grenadiers team camp earlier in December, but now the Australian sprinter's place on the team for the next two seasons has been confirmed and the British squad is getting set to revive its 'dialled' lead out.

While sprinting hasn't always been high on the priority list at the team across its existence, the squad did deliver a reminder that they had what it takes to deliver a fast finisher as recently as this year when they helped revive the winning ways of another Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan, who then signed off from his career mid-season on a strong note.

“We haven’t had many sprinters in the team in the past but when we have, they’ve been pretty successful, so hopefully Sam can continue that history," said Ineos Grenadiers Director of Racing Geraint Thomas.

“Having been given an early insight into what he’s capable of physically, we believe there’s still plenty to unlock with Sam. The team has shown how dialled we are in positioning our fast guys for the finish, and we’ll do the same to give him opportunities to win."

“He’s got a great track pedigree - Olympic and multiple world champion in the team pursuit - so the way he’s used to working there will fit right into our team environment as well. I’m super excited to see him get stuck in,” said Thomas.

“I feel like this is the exact right environment for me to keep progressing as a sprinter and to chase big results," said Welsford. "I’m very hungry to contribute, to learn and to race with the kind of intent that this team is renowned for.”

Simone Giuliani
