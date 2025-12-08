Jack Haig signs for Ineos Grenadiers as Sam Welsford also appears to be at team's training camp

Australia's Jack Haig has signed for Ineos Grenadiers for 2026, moving from Bahrain Victorious after five years to join the British team on a two-year contract.

Now 32, Haig has shown strength and success in Grand Tours, finishing third at the Vuelta a España in 2021, and whilst individual success hasn't come often in recent years, he has developed into an experienced road captain and climbing domestique.

On Monday morning, journalist Daniel Benson reported that Haig was at Ineos Grenadiers' team camp in Denia, Spain, and the official news of his transfer came shortly after.

"I can’t wait to get the season started, meet my new teammates, and play my part in challenging for future successes," he said in a team press release. "I’m also looking forward to supporting some of the talented young guys who’ve joined the team."

New Director of Racing Geraint Thomas also praised the Australian, bringing him on board after confirming recently that he hopes to take Ineos back to the top step of the Tour de France.

"I raced wheel to wheel against Jack for many years and he’s always impressed me," Thomas said. "He’s a fighter and a grafter, and he knows what it takes to stand on the podium at a Grand Tour. I’m sure he’ll be a big part of what we’re going after in the next few years."

Haig may not be the only Australian joining Ineos next year, however, with Daniel Benson's report also suggesting that Sam Welsford is at the team's camp with his compatriot.

Some Strava sleuthing – first pointed out by Bluesky user @cyclingreno – shows that Welsford has been completing rides in Denia that start and follow the same route as rides logged by Ineos riders, including Kévin Vauquelin, Thymen Arensman and Dorian Godon.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it seems as if Welsford is at least at the Ineos camp this week, which would heavily suggest that contract news is on the way.

Welsford, who this year rode for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, was pushed out of their sprinting hierarchy and left searching for a new home for 2026. According, again, to Daniel Benson, talks with Ineos have been in the works for some time, and had stalled at one point, but his presence at team camp looks like the move is back on.

With the arrival of Haig, Ineos have now made five new signings for 2026 with six departures confirmed. Their confirmed roster for next year is up to 28, leaving just two free spots, one likely to be filled by Welsford.

Whether they fill the spot to make a maximum of 30 remains to be seen, but they continue to be heavily linked with young Scottish talent Oscar Onley, who recently confirmed to Cyclingnews that things were still "up in the air" regarding his future and a possible mid-contract move away from Picnic PostNL.