Jack Haig signs for Ineos Grenadiers as Sam Welsford also appears to be at team's training camp

Australians could both be riding for British team in 2026 as roster nears completion

PORTELL DE MORELLA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 08: Jack Haig of Australia and Team Bahrain - Victorious leads the peloton during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025, Stage 4 a 181km stage from Oropesa del Mar to Portell de Morella 1078m on February 08, 2025 in Portell de Morella, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Jack Haig in action earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia's Jack Haig has signed for Ineos Grenadiers for 2026, moving from Bahrain Victorious after five years to join the British team on a two-year contract.

Now 32, Haig has shown strength and success in Grand Tours, finishing third at the Vuelta a España in 2021, and whilst individual success hasn't come often in recent years, he has developed into an experienced road captain and climbing domestique.

"I can’t wait to get the season started, meet my new teammates, and play my part in challenging for future successes," he said in a team press release. "I’m also looking forward to supporting some of the talented young guys who’ve joined the team."

"I raced wheel to wheel against Jack for many years and he’s always impressed me," Thomas said. "He’s a fighter and a grafter, and he knows what it takes to stand on the podium at a Grand Tour. I’m sure he’ll be a big part of what we’re going after in the next few years."

Some Strava sleuthing – first pointed out by Bluesky user @cyclingreno – shows that Welsford has been completing rides in Denia that start and follow the same route as rides logged by Ineos riders, including Kévin Vauquelin, Thymen Arensman and Dorian Godon.

