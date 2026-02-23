Paul Seixas may not be the new Tadej Pogačar, but his Algarve performance proved that the hype is very much real

Seixas claimed second overall and the white jersey in Portugal

Twelve hundred metres from the summit of the Alto da Malhão on Sunday, it looked as if the Paul Seixas hype train was about to reach hypersonic speeds.

The captions were being prepared – 'The Next French Tour de France Winner', 'The New Tadej Pogačar' – and the latest cycling superstar was about to be officially anointed.

What happened next was something of an anti-climax. But it should not detract from Seixas' week at the Volta ao Algarve. The 19-year-old is the real deal, and he no longer represents cycling's future but also its present.

Back to that 1.2km-to-go mark on the final stage and Matthew Riccitello jumps forward and makes a huge push from a lead group that's down to just six riders. Seixas jumps into the slipstream and it looks like we're ready for launch.

However, when Riccitello pulls aside 600 metres from the top, there's no big attack, and when he drops the pace with 400 to go, Juan Ayuso and Oscar Onley nip around and go on to sprint it out. Seixas never loses contact but very much trails home rather than playing any further part in the contest for the stage.

Perhaps we shouldn't expect too much from these teenagers after all. But in the context of the first few days of the race, it was, if anything, slightly surprising to see.