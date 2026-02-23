Paul Seixas may not be the new Tadej Pogačar, but his Algarve performance proved that the hype is very much real

Features
By published

After a debut season flecked with promise, cycling's latest teenaged super-talent already looks like he belongs at the top

LAGOS, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 21: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM celebrates at podium as White Best Young Rider Jersey winner during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 4 a 175.1km stage from Albufeira to Lagos on February 21, 2026 in Lagos, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Seixas claimed second overall and the white jersey in Portugal (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Twelve hundred metres from the summit of the Alto da Malhão on Sunday, it looked as if the Paul Seixas hype train was about to reach hypersonic speeds.

The captions were being prepared – 'The Next French Tour de France Winner', 'The New Tadej Pogačar' – and the latest cycling superstar was about to be officially anointed.