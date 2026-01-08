'Quite a few riders will make it very difficult for me' – Thibau Nys far from complacent about chances of repeat cyclo-cross Nationals success on Sunday

Beringen course altered due to snow, one climb removed

Belgian Thibau Nys pictured in action during the men&#039;s elite race at the World Cup cyclocross cycling event in Zonhoven on Sunday 04 January 2026, stage 9 (out of 12) of the UCI World Cup competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Belgian Thibau Nys in action at the recent UCI World Cup in Zonhoven (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending Belgian Cyclo-Cross National Champion Thibau Nys has recognised that he is in a strong position to repeat his title on Sunday, but he is refusing to be complacent despite the odds in his favour.

Last year, Nys conquered his first senior National Title at Heusden-Zolder with an impressive solo victory ahead of Laurens Sweeck and Toon Aerts.

