'I have my winter pants' - Paris-Nice leader Jonas Vingegaard ready for poor weather on Saturday but emphasises safety priorities

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Danish star's understanding is race organisers have a 'Plan B' if cancellation or alteration of stage becomes necessary

Paris-Nice 2026 stage 6: race leader Jonas Vingegaard celebrates another day in the mountains jersey
Paris-Nice 2026 stage 6: race leader Jonas Vingegaard celebrates another day in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

One day less. Paris-Nice leader Jonas Vingegaard was in an understandably upbeat mood after coming through a tough stage 6 of Paris-Nice with no setbacks or major challenges to his yellow jersey. At the same time, the Visma-Lease a Bike racer was also very aware of the looming risks of poor weather that could threaten the race's closing weekend.

Snow is forecast for Saturday in the Alps of southern France, potentially putting the planned summit finish at the ski station of Auron at risk for the second time in three years.

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Vingegaard has one of the largest GC advantages in recent Paris-Nice history at this point, being 3:22 ahead of Dani Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). But the biggest challenges of his year still lie ahead, and so, he insisted, does his top form.

"I think my shape is pretty good right now, but I'm not my best yet, " he concluded - something his rivals for the Giro d'Italia and even Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) for the Tour de France, will doubtless be interested to hear.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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