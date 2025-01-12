Belgian National Cyclocross Championships: Thibau Nys claims first-ever title with late solo attack

European Cyclocross Champion Thibau Nys added the Belgian national title to his palmares on Sunday with a lone late attack on the snowy Heusden-Zolder course that brooked no opposition.

Silver went to 2020 Belgian National Champion Laurens Sweeck, unable to resist Nys' surging move on the sixth lap of seven and crossing the line nine seconds back, with Toon Aerts coming home third 11 seconds adrift.

Run off through snowdrifts, thick mud and featuring a dangerously greasy downhill bend nicknamed the 'corner of death', the tensely fought race saw no rider able to gain the upper hand until Nys made his definitive charge for glory.

The son of longstanding cyclocross great Sven Nys, the 22-year-old Thibau only opened up a margin of a handful of seconds by the finish.



But despite looking back repeatedly as he closed to the line, the gap was enough to ensure the Baloise-Trek Lions rider could clinch his first national 'cross title at professional level, and the tenth gold cyclo-cross medal in his family's history.

“I tested my legs early in the race and felt good,” Nys said afterwards, "then I really went for it when the rest were on the limit. That was the best strategy."

"My season is a real success now, but if you have the European and Belgian champion's jerseys, of course you want to have more wins as well - to make those jerseys shine even more."



More later...

Results

