Belgian National Cyclocross Championships: Thibau Nys claims first-ever title with late solo attack

Laurens Sweeck silver, Toon Aerts bronze on treacherously snowy, muddy course

European Cyclocross Champion Thibau Nys added the Belgian national title to his palmares on Sunday with a lone late attack on the snowy Heusden-Zolder course that brooked no opposition.

Silver went to 2020 Belgian National Champion Laurens Sweeck, unable to resist Nys' surging move on the sixth lap of seven and crossing the line nine seconds back, with Toon Aerts coming home third 11 seconds adrift.

