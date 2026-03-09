'Nutrition is important, being methodical is good, but being mentally carefree is more important' - Filippo Ganna advises against diet and training obsessions

Italian reveals he won his first TT world title after eating Nutella, scrambled eggs and bacon

Filippo Ganna is the record man of the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial, setting a new record speed of 56.868 kph and winning a time trial stage for a fifth time.

31 of his 38 career victories have come thanks to his time trailling talents and incredible physique, yet he is no time trial nerd. He works incredibly hard in training and in the wind tunnel to improve, but the bearded Italian has little love for numbers and obsessive diets.

